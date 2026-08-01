Oscar-Winning Actor Draws MAGA’s Ire Over Social Media Post

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee could not contain his fury when he came across a post by Spanish actor Javier Bardem on X, where it had been shared by British author Oli London. Bardem was responding to the refugee crisis unfolding between Spain and Morocco. He had posted a story on his own account sharing the words of author and columnist Miranda Vidak. The post Bardem shared highlighted that the Spanish enclave where nearly 60,000 refugees tried to enter was in North Africa, not Europe. “Ceuta is in Africa, not Europe. This isn’t an ‘invasion’ of the West – if anything it’s the reverse, given Morocco functions increasingly as a Western-aligned client state,” the post said. It went on to say “we don’t know who engineered this crisis, but we know who benefits from a weakened, destabilized Spain: Israel and the western far-right eager to turn migration into a weapon against Muslims.” Huckabee described the post as “laughable new blood libel by another dim-witted actor.” Huckabee went on to say Bardem was “as qualified to talk about Israel as Charles Schumer is to offer tips on grilling burgers.” The furious Trump appointee concluded: “He’s ‘Dumb & Dumber’ rolled into one person.”

Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reacts to Javier Bardem's online post. X

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