Oscar Winner’s Show Delayed Again After Charlie Kirk Fallout

Jessica Chastain’s Apple TV political thriller The Savant has been delayed again, more than a year after its original premiere was postponed following Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The series is now scheduled to premiere on the streaming service next spring, Deadline reports.

Jessica Chastain plays a secret investigator in ‘The Savant.’ Apple TV

The limited series was initially set to debut its first two episodes on Sept. 26, 2025. But three days earlier, Apple announced it would postpone the project indefinitely.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant,” the studio announced at the time. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

Kirk, a right-wing political activist and commentator, was fatally shot at a college campus in Utah on Sept. 10, 2025—a little over two weeks before The Savant was set to premiere.

The Savant was postponed amid the aftermath of Kirk’s assassination. The series includes imagery of sniper attacks that would have been potentially triggering if it were released so soon after Kirk’s killing.

Chastain, 49, was upset with Apple’s decision at the time, explaining in a statement that though she valued her collaboration with the studio, she and the production company were “not aligned on the decision to pause the release.”

Turning Point USA founder and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a campus event in Utah last September. David Ryder/REUTERS

“These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted,” Chastain wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is.

“The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever,” she continued. “While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon.”

Chastain voiced her disagreement with Apple's decision to delay the show's release date. Monica Schipper/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The Oscar winner told Variety in April that she hoped the limited series would release soon, and sources told the outlet at the time that Apple was aiming for a July release date.

“Before it was like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to see it,’ but now I can say, ‘We’re going to see it,’” she told the outlet at the time.

However, the July release never materialized.

“‘The Savant’ is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever," Chastain said. Apple TV

The eight-part thriller, produced by Chastain, is adapted from a 2019 Cosmopolitan article titled “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?”

The Interstellar actress stars as the titular “Savant”—an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups to prevent acts of mass violence.

The series also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, James Badge Dale, Cole Doman, Michael Mosley, Dagmara Domińczyk, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, and Toussaint Francois Battiste.