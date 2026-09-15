Oscar Winner, 79, Humiliates Trump on Award Show Stage

Sally Field, 79, used her Emmy acceptance speech Monday night to go after Donald Trump’s bizarre efforts to undermine America’s closest ally.

Field won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Tova Sullivan in Netflix’s Remarkably Bright Creatures—making history as the oldest performer to ever win in that category. She was already a two-time Best Actress winner at the Oscars for 1979’s Norma Rae and 1984’s Places in the Heart.

Sally Field accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Remarkably Bright Creatures" during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

On the stage of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Field thanked Canada in addition to the usual slate of names. The audience of stars gave her comments a loud ovation.

“Blessed Canada, our friends,” she continued, referencing Trump’s series of attacks on America’s northern neighbors. Trump’s deranged campaign against the country includes waging a pointless trade war and renaming Lake Ontario to “Lake America.”

Trump stands next to a map labeled “Lake America” as he signs an executive order renaming Lake Ontario. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Field also urged the audience to fight back against the controversial Paramount/Warner Bros. $111 billion merger in negotiations. Paramount’s MAGA CEO David Ellison is in the midst of a forceful effort to overtake Warner Bros., which would likely have economic, cultural, and political consequences.

“We’re the arts,” Field said. “We matter. Our voices matter. Our diversity, our unique storytelling matters. We can’t let those voices be silenced or compromised or merged.”