Oscar-Winning Creep Cleans Up ‘Homeless’ Rumors He Started

Kevin Spacey wants to clear the air.

The two-time Oscar winner told his Instagram followers that he is “not one of” the many people “actually living on the streets or in their cars.”

Spacey’s comments come after he told The Telegraph last Wednesday, “I literally have no home,” and was “living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain,” following years-long legal battles to clear his name from sexual abuse allegations.

"FILE PHOTO: Actor Kevin Spacey arrives to face a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, U.S., January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo - RC13ACB11950" REUTERS

Spacey, 66, was axed from his starring role in Netflix’s House of Cards in 2017, when those allegations came to light. Since then, Spacey said he’s been “blacklisted” from Hollywood. He maintained his innocence throughout 2017 and was cleared in court in 2022. The next year, he was cleared of other charges involving four men in London. The actor said the “astronomical” legal costs cleaned him out.

Still, Spacey blames “the media” for taking his statement about having “no home” at face value. He said on Instagram, “I don’t usually make it my business to correct the media. If I did, I wouldn’t have time for much else.”

“But in light of the recent articles claiming I am homeless, I feel the need to respond,” he continued. “Not to the press, but to the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days, offering me a place to stay or have just asked if I’m OK. And to all of you, let me first say that I’m truly touched by your generosity, full stop. But I feel it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense.”

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 4: Kevin Spacey during the Septimius Awards at Koninklijk Theater Tuschinski on September 4, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Marcel Koch/BSR Agency/Getty Images) BSR Agency/Getty Images

He went on, “There are many people, as we all know, who are indeed actually living on the streets or in their cars or in terrible financial situations, and my heart goes out to them. But it is clear from the article itself that I am not one of them, nor was I attempting to say that I was.”

Spacey also blamed the Telegraph directly for his own quote. “It was a shame that the Telegraph chose to undermine the work of their own journalist by selling him out with a knowingly misleading headline, for the sake of clicks,” he said.

The mostly out-of-work actor reiterated that he hoped to be back to work soon in the caliber of roles he was previously known for, before the abuse allegations. “We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,” he told the outlet. “And that will happen in its right time.”