Actor Kevin Spacey is calling for the release of “all” files regarding the alleged sex pest Jeffrey Epstein.

“Release the Epstein files,” he posted Tuesday on X. “All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough. I hate to make this about me—but the media already has.”

Spacey, 65, previously admitted he was a passenger on Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express.” He flew on the Boeing 727-200 with former President Bill Clinton during a humanitarian trip to Africa in 2002, but maintains he never personally knew Epstein.

Kevin Spacey visited Rwanda on a humanitarian trip with former President Bill Clinton in 2002. The men used Jeffrey Epstein’s now-infamous “Lolita Express,” a Boeing 727-200, to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Spacey appeared in Epstein’s contact list—sometimes referred to as his “little black book”—and has been subjected to conspiracies about their potential relationship, as have other influential people who were in Epstein’s flight logs.

The actor was also photographed smiling while sitting on red velvet thrones at Buckingham Palace with Epstein’s right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell. The snap, taken in 2002 but published by The Telegraph in 2020, was taken during a private tour of the palace organized by Prince Andrew, another associate of Epstein.

Epstein owned two planes—a Gulfstream, photographed above, and a Boeing 727, dubbed the “Lolita Express.” Flight logs show that President Donald Trump and Kevin Spacey both flew on the Boeing 727 at different points. U.S. Department of Justice

Some suggested the timing of Spacey’s statement on Tuesday, the morning after Republican lawmakers voted to block a Democratic request to unseal the Epstein Files, made his call more theater than practical.

“You know they aren’t going to come out, so now you pretend you want them,” reads the most-liked reply under Spacey’s post. “Nice try.”

Like Spacey, President Donald Trump is in flight logs for Jeffrey Epstein’s jets. The president has distanced himself from the disgraced financier, claiming he cut ties with him over a decade before he was arrested on sex trafficking charges in 2019. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has been under fire from his supporters this month after a leaked DOJ and FBI memo said there was no “client list” of Epstein’s that implicated the influential and powerful, despite Attorney General Pam Bondi claiming in February that such a list was sitting on her desk. Trump has tried to move on from the story, scolding reporters who dare ask about it, but many of the MAGA faithful have labeled the president a traitor for his lack of transparency regarding Epstein.

Spacey, a New Jersey native, has contended with legal woes since he was accused of sexual assault by multiple men in 2017. One of Spacey’s accusers claimed he was subjected to unwanted sexual advances from Spacey in 1986, when he was 14 and the actor was 26.

Actor Kevin Spacey maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings, which began in 2017. He is yet to be convicted of any crime, but has an ongoing case in the United Kingdom. REUTERS

Spacey came out as gay a day later, but critics accused him of trying to deflect attention from the allegations. Netflix promptly dropped him from the Golden Globe-winning show House of Cards, which did not feature him in its final season.