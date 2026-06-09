Oscar-Winning Knicks Superfan Taunts Trump With Jersey

Knicks fan Spike Lee wore his signed Pope Leo jersey to Game 3 of the NBA Finals—within sight of President Donald Trump.

Lee was spotted courtside Monday night in the #14 jersey that he had signed by the first American pope, who has repeatedly butted heads with the president over his immigration policies. Vice President JD Vance, an adult Catholic convert, also felt the need to try to explain theology to the pope earlier this year.

Lee wore his signed Pope Leo #14 jersey to Monday's game. X/BenGolliver

Spike Lee wears a Pope Leo jersey prior to Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 8, 2026 in New York City. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Lee told CNN about the jersey earlier in the day on Monday, explaining: “I gave him one signed by me and I gave him another for him to sign. It came back two months later—but it was signed!“

Lee, 69, said he had worn the jersey once before during the Knicks’ playoff run: at a first-round game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Do the Right Thing filmmaker said he’s planning on wearing it to Game 4 of the NBA Finals as well. By then, the Knicks will either be up 2-1 over the San Antonio Spurs, or they will be in a position to sweep them to win the title.

Spike Lee's Knicks jersey is signed by Pope Leo ✍️ pic.twitter.com/wBDoRE3BEu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2026

After Wednesday’s game, Lee said he’s going to frame the jersey.

While speaking to CNN, Lee also criticized Trump, 79, for taking some of the focus away from Game 3 with his attendance.

Lee told CNN that Trump's attendance Monday was taking attention away from the game. CNN

Trump prompted heightened security around Madison Square Garden, delaying entry for thousands of fans and forcing the closure of several blocks to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Players have also had to field questions about the president watching them play.

Lee, whose Knicks fandom is well documented, told CNN that Trump’s presence was all a needless distraction from the game.

“I can‘t speak for all disciples. But, I just find it strange that this had to happen now,” he said. “You’ve got to get there two hours early. I mean... it‘s taking the focus off. We haven’t won [a championship] since 1973! It should be about the game tonight.”