Oscars Ramps Up Security After FBI Warns of ‘Surprise Attack’

The Oscar races are not the only things that will be tight at this year’s awards ceremony.

The awards show has ramped up security in response to the FBI’s warning about a retaliatory terror threat from Iran.

The FBI alerted California police, according to Deadline, “We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the U.S. conducted strikes against Iran.”

The alert continues, “We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.” Reports say the notice was sent to authorities sometime this week.

The Oscars have discreetly ramped up its security measures in response to the threat. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

In response, according to Variety, Los Angeles County Police Department officials said authorities will operate at an “elevated level of readiness and is maintaining increased vigilance,” but declined to comment further on the threat memo.

The threat cast a shadow over Hollywood’s biggest night on Sunday. The 98th Academy Awards’ executive producer, Raj Kapoor, addressed concerns about the alert to reporters during a press conference, according to Variety. “Every year we monitor what’s going on in the world,” he said.

“We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration.” He added, “I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects, and that comes down to our security team.”

With prepared teams in place, Kapoor said, the production would focus on making viewers and attendees “feel safe, protected, and welcome.” But sources say that the threats are being actively addressed.

“There’s what we usually do,” to secure the event, one source told Deadline, “and now we’ve cranked it up to 11.” They added, “There is a lot in place and a lot you’ll never see.”

Though authorities cannot realistically “lock down” the sky to prevent a drone attack, a law enforcement official told the site, “Nothing is getting in, and no one should be afraid. Security is tight and ready for anything.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom echoed that sentiment when he announced Wednesday, “While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared for any emergency in our state.”

Added L.A. mayor Karen Bass, “At this time, there is no specific or credible threat to Los Angeles.”

The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, where Conan O’Brien will host the awards show for the second time.