Ozzy Osbourne wants fans to own his DNA.

The Grammy-winning singer teamed up with drink company Liquid Death to sell 10 iced tea cans containing traces of his DNA. The cans, which Osbourne drank out of and crushed, retailed for a stunning $450 each and have since sold out.

The “Infinitely Recyclable Ozzy”s were also sold in a plastic container that included Osbourne’s signature.

“Yes, we really got the Prince of Darkness to drink from 10 cans of our low-calorie Iced Tea. And yes, he actually crushed each can himself,” a product description on Liquid Death’s website reads. “In the process, he left behind trace DNA from his saliva that you can now own. He even hand-signed each packaging label.”

As for what the “Crazy Train” singer hopes fans will do with his DNA, well, he’s totally OK with being cloned in the future if science allows it.

“Clone me, you bast--ds,” Osbourne said in a press release.

The singer previously collaborated with Liquid Death on their electrolyte drink mix, Death Dust, last year.

Alongside partnering with Liquid Death again, Osbourne is also slated to perform in Black Sabbath’s farewell show in July in Birmingham, England. The concert, “Back to the Beginning,” will be sending proceeds to several organizations including Cure Parkinson’s. Osbourne announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020.

The singer’s Liquid Death stunt harks back to another viral product launch this year—Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap bar.