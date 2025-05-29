Sydney Sweeney Is Selling Her Used Bathwater as Soap

Do you love baths? Soap? Sydney Sweeney?

If the answer was “yes” to all three questions, then today is your lucky day.

The Euphoria star just dropped the news across her social media platforms that she’s launching “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss”—a limited edition men’s soap line which contains, you guess it, a drop of her very own bathwater.

Sydney Sweeney has partnered with Dr. Squatch to release her own limited-edition soap with her bath water in it. pic.twitter.com/pSYulBdta2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 29, 2025

This rather unique product comes courtesy of a partnership with Dr. Squatch, a soap brand that prides itself on offering “natural handmade soap for men who want to feel like men and smell like champions.”

Sweeney previously collaborated with the brand last year in an ad campaign that saw her posing in a bathtub—and it was apparently the grimy response from fans, followers and Internet trolls that spurred this new product. (The specifics? Comments full of requests to drink Sweeney’s bath water, of course.)

“I was like, ‘This is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want,’” Sweeney told GQ of the soap—a playful (and likely lucrative) nod, then, to the socially-imposed sexualization of her image.

The soap is made from pine bark extract and sand, a tribute to Sweeney’s Pacific Northwest roots and love of the outdoors. Speaking further with GQ, Sweeney addressed the particular predilections of her fanbase, and also explained why used bath water could be such a draw for them: “Um, because women are awesome?”

Believe it or not, Sweeney isn’t the first Euphoria star to make a bath-water infused product. Previously, Jacob Elordi, the actor who played Nate Jacobs on the show, released a candle line called “Felix’s Bathwater,” inspired by his Saltburn character’s iconic bath scene in the film.

Perhaps it’s because Elordi’s candle was tied to Saltburn, while Sweeney’s soap has no clear link to her career, but the internet’s reaction to hers has been far less favorable.

But at the very least, people seem to be happy that the soap will encourage men to take better care of their personal hygiene, with one follower writing, “Whatever makes men take showers.”

The Sweeney’s Bathwater Bliss bar is a limited edition line, with only 5,000 bars of soap available. So, if you’re looking to rub-a-dub-dub in the tub with the actress’ bath water essence, act fast before they’re all gone.