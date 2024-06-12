‘Paddington in Peru’ Will Heal the World (Even Without Sally Hawkins)

When the world needed Paddington most, he finally reappeared.

The first trailer for the friendly bear’s third movie, Paddington in Peru, has been released. In the clip, Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) acquires a passport, packs a bag, and sets forth on a journey to his homeland, Peru. Does anyone know if there’s some Peruvian equivalent to a marmalade sandwich?

In fact, Paddington is joined by the entire Brown family in his quest to reunite with Aunt Lucy (voiced by Imelda Staunton) in Peru. Mr. Brown (Hugh Bonneville), Mrs. Brown (now played by Emily Mortimer instead of Sally Hawkins), and the kids are ready for an excursion onto janky boats captained by Antonio Banderas and into the lush forestry of Peru with their favorite red-capped bear.

Except…when they all arrive at the home of retired bears, the Reverend Mother (Olivia Colman) informs the family that Aunt Lucy has gone away for a bit. While Paddington has been trekking to find her, Aunt Lucy has been on her own trek through the Amazon. That’s no problem for Paddington, though! He’s ready to get his little paws dirty to find her. (Mr. Brown, on the other hand, raises a few red flags—although Paddington doesn’t care.)

Everyone online lit up with excitement once the Paddington in Peru trailer dropped—and rightfully so. Some folks were upset by Hawkins’ departure, but still, a Paddington movie is a Paddington movie. Give the people behind the Paddington films every Oscar in the world. They deserve it.

Fans were also especially revved up by the appearance of the Academy Award-winning Olivia Colman, who exquisitely channels The Sound of Music in the trailer.

Marmalade on sandwiches and raincoats on bears, these are a few of my favorite things! Paddington 3 will premiere in theaters on Jan. 17, 2025.