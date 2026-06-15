‘Ratatouille’ Star: I’d Reprise Iconic Role on One Condition

From the moment Pixar’s Ratatouille hit theaters 19 years ago this month, fans have been asking its lead voice actor, Patton Oswalt, when there will be a follow-up.

“Obviously, I’d love if there was a Ratatouille sequel,” Oswalt, 57, who has just released a new stand-up special, Tea & Scotch, said on Obsessed: The Podcast. But he wants it to be because director Brad Bird gets an idea too good to pass up.

The voice of "Ratatouille's" Remy, Patton Oswalt, said he'll only make a new film if it's a worthwhile story, not just as a "money grab." Courtesy Pixar

Bird, 68, who not only directed Ratatouille and The Incredibles but also voiced one of Pixar’s most iconic characters, Edna Mode, notably waited 14 years to release a sequel to his blockbuster superhero film The Incredibles.

“There was never gonna be an Incredibles sequel until he thought, ‘Wait a minute. There is a story to tell,’“ Oswalt continued, saying that the new Ratatouille would need to be equally irresistible to Bird. “So if he gets an idea, that’s the one I wanna do.”

“If a movie of a subject fails, they never say, ‘OK, we’re done.’ They say, ‘Time for a reboot.’ When are we going to get past this? Sequels are fine. I’ve done two of them. A lot of great films I love are sequels. But when it starts to be the bulk of what’s being made on that scale, I think there’s something wrong," Bird told the Daily Beast in 2019. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast

In 2019, Bird told the Daily Beast that he only wanted to do the Incredibles sequel if he could be properly “adventurous,” which is how he settled on the “unpredictable” move of having it take place immediately after the events of the first film.

“I thought it was kind of ballsy. And I thought we should be ballsy,” he said.

Oswalt, who voiced Remy in the original film, would only sign on to do a sequel if director Brad Bird was inspired to create a new story of his own volition. Mark Avery/REUTERS

“I don’t wanna be the guy going, ‘Hey, what if Remy did this? I want it to be one of those ideas that happens that you cannot get away from,” Oswalt added. “I don’t want it to come from us going, ‘All right, let’s get out the legal pads and let’s break down a sequel.’ There are a lot of movies where that’s how they’re done, and it always feels inorganic.”

“I want the sequel to be not the same type of movie, but that same energy that Terminator 2 or Aliens had, which is, there’s an expansion of the story that we that we actually need to tell,“ he said.

Director James Cameron released both the highly successful Terminator 2 and Aliens seven years after the premieres of their respective prequels. Decades later, the Oscar winner would make Avatar and its follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water, 13 years apart.

Much like James Cameron, who is known for taking many years to release sequel films, Patton Oswalt is waiting for the perfect timing to release a new "Ratatouille." Courtesy Pixar

”This isn’t just a money grab," Oswalt declared, noting his appreciation for filmmaking that takes time.

The actor jokes, however, that he would never be opposed to a follow-up to the film that earned more than $600 million at the box office.

“And yes, by the way, we love the money, and we’re gonna grab it,” he quipped, adding, “but we’re gonna get the money by telling an amazing story with whole new dimensions that we didn’t even know beforehand.”

Tea & Scotch is streaming on YouTube and GorillaComedy+.