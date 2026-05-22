Paul McCartney Brings Down the House for Colbert’s Last Joke

Sir Paul McCartney lent Stephen Colbert a hand in delivering the perfect goodbye for the late-night host’s final taping of The Late Show.

The legendary Beatles singer performed a powerful rendition of “Hello, Goodbye,” supported by Colbert’s band leader, Louis Cato, former band leader Jon Batiste, singer Elvis Costello, and Colbert himself.

The musical performance concluded with the entire staff of The Late Show joining the musicians on stage for a sing-along.

The show’s 11-year run ended with Colbert and McCartney pulling a lever to turn off the bright lights of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, where the show has been held since David Letterman’s run in 1993. The skit concluded with the theater shrinking into the confines of a snowglobe.

Stephen Colbert, Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello, and Jon Batiste performed for the final episode. CBS Photo Archive/Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

McCartney returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater, reminiscing with Colbert about the Beatles’ American debut at the venue in 1964. The performance was said to mark a turning point for the English band on the global stage. A reported 73 million viewers tuned in.

During a conversation with the Colbert, the singer gifted the TV anchor with a framed, signed photo of the band playing on that very stage decades ago. “Wow,” Colbert responded, pretending to read a caption from the frame. “To Stephen, you’re better than The Beatles, Paul McCartney.”

Colbert says goodbye after 11 seasons. CBS Photo Archive/Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Colbert’s run at the late-night show ended last night after 11 seasons.

Before the episode, the TV veteran addressed his live audience and viewers at home, delivering an emotional tribute. “We call this show the Joy Machine,” he said. “We call it the Joy Machine because to do this many shows, it has to be a machine. But the thing is, if you choose to do it with joy, it doesn’t hurt as much when your fingers get caught in the gears.”

Paul McCartney and Stephen Colbert on the final episode of Colbert's "The Late Show." Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

“I cannot adequately explain to you what the people who work here have done for each other and how much we mean to each other,” Colbert said to cheers from the audience.