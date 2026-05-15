Pete Davidson Splits From Partner 5 Months After Welcoming First Child

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and his now ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, will continue to “adjust” to parenting without being a romantic item.

According to People, the couple is calling it quits five months after welcoming their baby girl, Scottie.

“Pete and Elsie are working on things,” a source told the site. “They want one another to succeed and be happy.”

They added that it’s not the first time the pair has split. “There have been points where they’ve split and have gotten back together,” they explained, but a reconciliation does not seem to be on the very near horizon.

Hewitt and Davidson made their first public appearance since announcing their pregnancy at "The Pickup" World Premiere in Los Angeles in July 2025. Christopher Polk/Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The site reported last month that Davidson, 32, and Hewitt, 30, had been navigating relationship “struggles” since welcoming their only child.

“There are issues, but they’re trying to figure things out together,” a source said at the time. “They’re adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.”

Despite their challenges, both have reflected on the joys of welcoming their child together in December.

The couple welcomed their daughter Scottie in December. The Hapa Blonde/The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

“All the clichés are true. It’s so much fun,” Davidson told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in January. “It’s fun to see Elsie be a great mom. I love, you know, all this. They c--p so much… we’re having a blast though.”

Added Hewitt in an interview with Elite Daily that month, “Seeing Pete do this has been the most special thing,” Hewitt added. “I’m re-falling in love all over again. And I think we make a really good team.”

Davidson and Hewitt were revealed to be dating last year. Al Bello/Getty Images

They also revealed the double meaning of their baby’s name to the site. While “Scottie” honors Davidson’s late father, Scott Davidson, who died on duty as a firefighter during the Sept. 11 attacks, the name is also a nod to their daughter’s origin story. “She was conceived in Scotland,” Davidson said.

The comedian has dated a string of high-profile women, including Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Chase Sui Wonders and a brief engagement to Ariana Grande.

Davidson amplified concerns about reports of his relationship struggles after delivering a gloomy acceptance speech at the Webby Awards on Thursday.

According to Page Six, at the ceremony, which only allows five words for onstage remarks after a win, Davidson told the crowd, “Thanks, I’m still dead inside.”