‘Practical Magic’ Star Responds to Being Replaced for Sequel

Evan Rachel Wood has broken her silence about not returning for the Practical Magic sequel.

The 38-year-old actress said she was “sad” about the decision.

“It is sad, because we bonded with that cast so much as children, and so to miss out on the opportunity to look at that cast and look at that house as an adult and see the history in our eyes, it’s something that can’t be faked,” Wood told Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m sad that doesn’t get to exist, especially for the fans,” she said.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood said she was disappointed not to have been asked to join the sequel. REUTERS

Wood went on to say that the filmmakers are not following the book material from which the original 1998 Practical Magic movie was based. The blockbuster fantasy was based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel of the same name.

“I read the book, and it seems like they’re not following the book,” she explained. “I think in the book it would have made sense to bring me back; I think in the way they’re redoing it and approaching it, it didn’t make sense.”

Wood played Kylie Owens, the older daughter of Sandra Bullock’s character. The younger daughter is being played by Maisie Williams, 29. Wood’s role is being taken over by Joey King, 26.

Wood said she wishes King and the rest of the cast “all the best.”

“I hope she had a great time,” Wood said of King. “I still have really fond memories of being in the original.”

Joey King in “Practical Magic 2.” YouTube/Warner Bros.

Wood had previously addressed being shut out of the sequel on Instagram. “I am getting asked about this a lot, so l’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the #PracticalMagic sequel. l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line,” the actress told fans.

“I was told they are re-casting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.”

Bullock is reprising her character from the original film, as is Nicole Kidman. The two played witch sisters, Sally and Gilly Owens.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the 1998 fantasy "Practical Magic." IMDb

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reprising their roles for the upcoming film "Practical Magic 2." Caroline Brehman/REUTERS

Both Williams and King have said they were fans of the original film. “As fans of the original film myself—ourselves—I feel like when you love something as much as we already love Practical Magic, there’s just massive responsibility of joining the team and wanting to do it justice,” King told People.

The two said that Bullock, 62, and Kidman, 59, offered support throughout the film’s production.

“They’re the best,” said King.

The sequel will hit theaters on September 11.