Praise the Lorde: New Single ‘What Was That’ Is a Bop

Pope Francis may have died, but the Lorde has risen.

Just a few days after Easter, the pop singer dropped her first single in almost four years titled “What Was That,” officially proving to the world that she really is the prettier Jesus. And her fans couldn’t be more thankful.

Earlier in the month, Lorde sent her fans spiraling after she made a series of strange moves on social media, where she wiped her social media accounts and uploaded a clip of herself to TikTok where she runs through Washington Square Park, playing a snippet of her new song.

Following her cryptic behavior online, Lorde went quiet once again, and her fans became restless, wondering when exactly they could expect new music.

Thankfully, they didn’t have to wait much longer, as on Tuesday, their wait was finally over when the singer posted a photo of the park’s famous fountain to her and sent out an email-and-text blast to fans.

“Meet me in the park. Tonight 7 pm,” the blast read.

When their savior calls, fans know what to do.

watched my friend run to see lorde pic.twitter.com/gZQdPLJAIm — laura (@lauraeatsphoebe) April 23, 2025

They came to the park by the thousands, with the crowd eventually getting so big that the cops had to shut the stunt down, as Lorde didn’t have a permit.

“Omg @thepark the cops are shutting us down,” Lorde wrote on an Instagram Story. “I am truly Amazed by how many of you showed up!!! But they’re telling me you gotta disperse … I’m so sorry.”

Despite telling her fans to disperse, many continued to linger, waiting to see if something would happen. And luckily for them, it did. At 8 pm, Lorde turned up, blasting “WWT” on a speaker while she and her fans danced to the track.

Lorde finally arrives!!! @ Washington Square Park pic.twitter.com/T03RZJCjCi — resident laurel canyon know it all (@aramis_nizar) April 23, 2025

Following the iconic park stunt, Lorde let her fans know that the song, along with the music video, would be available to stream and watch on midnight the next day.

And now... the song is finally here, and with its snappy synths, catchy hooks, and iconic vocals, it’s everything Lorde fans had hoped for, and more.

“Not to be dramatic but I teared up. Lorde summer is upon us,” one Redditor wrote.

The comments on the music video were just as enthused, with one person writing: “And when the world needed her most, she returned.”

what what was that by lorde feels like pic.twitter.com/pVdr0EEs8O — raynard ⛓️🧬 (@tyayarant) April 24, 2025

NEW LORDE MUSIC VIDEO IN 2025 WE USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THESE pic.twitter.com/OjIYqdr6h0 — SITA (@raspberhrriies) April 24, 2025

who up streaming “what was that” by lorde pic.twitter.com/qXTfLu8gCT — SITA (@raspberhrriies) April 24, 2025

happy lorde day to those who celebrate we survived the drought pic.twitter.com/BKJAN63rjJ — tom (@wearemiIey) April 24, 2025

lorde after seeing the state of the world this past week pic.twitter.com/XAtRpLupLG https://t.co/mSUUubnQNF — mj (@yeetedhoe) April 21, 2025

Spring is here, which means Lorde Summer is right around the corner.