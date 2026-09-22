Presley Gerber’s Famous Ex Says He ‘Fought So Hard’ to Live

Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber, 27, has received a heartfelt tribute from his ex-girlfriend, Summer House star Lexi Wood.

Wood wrote in a new Instagram post, “It’s hard to put into words what it means to lose someone who was such a meaningful part of my life for so many years. Through every chapter and every version of our relationship, friendship was always at the core of it.”

Gerber died on Sunday from an apparent drug overdose, just 12 hours after he checked himself into a rehab facility. Gerber was one of two children Crawford shares with her husband Rande Gerber, alongside their daughter, model and actress Kaia Gerber, 25.

Wood and Gerber dated for a month in 2022. Lexi Wood/Instagram

Gerber dated Wood for just a month after they announced their relationship on Instagram in 2022. Wood is best known as a Playboy model and for her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham—one of the three sons shared by Victoria and David Beckham—to whom she was romantically linked in 2018, until she joined the cast of the Bravo reality show Summer House last year.

Wood wrote that she and Gerber were friends above all else as she remembered the late star. “Everyone who loved Presley and was loved by him knows he was one of the kindest, most open, loving, and courageous people,” she wrote in the post.

Wood, a model, said she and Gerber remained friends over the years. Lexi Wood/Instagram

“He loved so deeply, so purely, was incredibly romantic and thoughtful.” Gerber struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues for at least 10 years. He shared that journey with his social media followers by posting “Mental Health Mondays” videos on Instagram.

Wood and Gerber dated very briefly, but made several public appearances together, including alongside his famous parents. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

Wood wrote that he was “incredibly resilient” throughout his challenges. “He fought so hard for his life, and he was brave enough to be open about that fight. More than anything, he wanted to use his story to help other people, and he did.” The star added that she will always remember Gerber fondly and shared photos from their time together.

Wood is known for her role on Bravo's "Summer House." Lexi Wood/Instagram

She added, “I feel so lucky to have shared so many years of friendship, so many memories, and so much love with him. He will always hold such a special place in my heart, and we will all miss him forever.”