Prince Harry Takes Shots at ‘King’ Trump on Stephen Colbert

Prince Harry threw in a few quick jabs at President Trump during his surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Duke of Sussex walked on stage in the middle of Colbert’s Wednesday show. This began a five-minute sketch in which Harry claimed to be auditioning for a hallmark Christmas movie in which he’d play a “Gingerbread Prince.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert and Prince Harry CBS

When Colbert asked him why he’d want to star in such a movie, Harry explained, “Well, you Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?”

“Hold on, I wouldn’t say we’re obsessed with royalty,” Colbert said.

Harry replied, “I heard you elected a king.”

The joke was referencing how President Trump called himself a king in February 2025 while trying to stop the congestion pricing plan in New York. The move sparked multiple “No Kings” protests across the country.

Harry complained to Colbert about Americans electing Trump “after making such a big deal about my great, great, great, great, great, great grandfather, George III.”

“Well, he was kind of a jerk,” Colbert said.

Prince Harry continued joking that he would “do anything” for the Christmas movie role.

“I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House,” Harry said. “All the things you people on TV do.”

“Hey hey hey, Harry, I didn’t do any of those things,” Colbert said.

“Maybe that’s why you’re canceled,” Harry replied.

The joke referred to Paramount’s controversial July decision to settle a flimsy lawsuit from President Trump for $16 million, allegedly to ensure their tentative merger with Skydance Media.

Colbert himself had strongly criticized Paramount, his parent company, for the decision.