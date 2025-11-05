Prince Harry Teases Dramatic Return to the U.K.

Prince Harry has sparked renewed speculation—long denied by his team—that he one day plans to return to the U.K. by saying he “currently” lives in America. The comment will fuel persistent rumors that Harry would like to move home one day after he told a podcaster he had “no plans” to become a U.S. citizen. He made the new remark in a written article distributed on global news wires about Veterans’ Day ceremonies, which take place globally this week and next week. In an article entitled, “The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it Means to Be British,” Harry, who moved to the United States five years ago, said, “Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands, ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.” Harry is sometimes accused of overstating his active military service. In fact, he undertook two periods of active military service in Afghanistan, during which he fulfilled genuine frontline combat roles. In 2012, he flew armed combat missions as a co-pilot gunner in an Apache attack helicopter. He said in his memoir that he had killed 25 individuals in that role.