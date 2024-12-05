Gay sex! Now that I’ve got your attention, let’s talk about Luca Guadagnino’s Queer . The director wasn’t satisfied with one erotically charged film this year—the sweat-drenched tennis drama Challengers . He’s back with a film that’s every bit as horny, if not more so, with Queer, starring Daniel Craig . And Queer has one of the most astonishing sex scenes of the entire year.

It’s been a pretty solid year for sex scenes in movies—despite reports that there’s less sex than ever on our screens. Yet that sex is predominantly heterosexual, and it feels like Queer is setting the bar in what we can expect from gay desire in film. Television seems to have been leading the way for queer sex in shows like Fellow Travelers, and thanks to this powerhouse scene, cinema is finally catching up.

Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey. Yannis Drakoulidis

In Queer, Lee (Daniel Craig) trawls the streets of Mexico City looking for love. And that’s love not just in a romantic sense, but a carnal one. Lee is a man desperate to be held, to be touched, to be loved. That’s a tall order in any era, but one that, as a gay man, is particularly challenging in the 1950s. But Lee may just have found the man of his dreams: Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), who Lee sees on the other side of the street. Eugene is also intrigued by the cock fight Lee has stumbled upon—a spectacular and unsubtle metaphor if there ever was one—and the two gaze into each other’s eyes. There’s a spark.

(Warning: Spoilers for Queer ahead.)

Lee, who has flirted with just about any man he desires in hopes of finding someone who will want to be with him for more than a lust-filled evening, puts all that energy into his pursuit of Eugene. He’s not even sure that Eugene is gay, but the look is enough for the very lonely Lee to believe his shot at a love that’s long eluded him may finally be here. After a lengthy and deliberate effort to get closer to him, Eugene comes to Lee’s apartment.

The two drink the evening away on the couch—though Eugene can’t hold his liquor like Lee can, and he vomits in the bathroom. He’s embarrassed, but Lee is kind and reassuring, helping him relax, and reiterating that there’s nothing to be ashamed of. Cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom manages to make Lee’s dingy and poorly lit bathroom feel like a warm haven, and it’s easy to feel why these two are so comfortable with each other—the chemistry is undeniable.

Moving to the bedroom, Lee sits next to Eugene, who lies down. Guadagnino’s direction is tactile and tender as Craig puts his hand gently on Eugene’s sweater, the camera lingering before helping him take it off. The camera moves gently, the music (by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross) slow and hopeful, as Lee slowly, hand trembling, rubs his hand over Eugene’s naked chest. Lee breathes deeply, taking in the majesty of Eugene’s body, and no longer able to rest, he kisses his torso, moving his way up to Eugene’s lips. There’s a look of heartbreak and excitement in his eyes, surprising himself that he’s overcome with nerves, unable to believe he’s got the man he desires so deeply. They kiss. “Do I smell like vomit?” Eugene asks sweetly.

Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey. Yannis Drakoulidis

In the throes of passion, Lee makes his way down Eugene’s body, feverishly unbuckling his belt—hands still shaking—and taking off his trousers. Eugene is fully erect, and Lee excitedly grips his penis still in his underwear, looking deep into Eugene’s eyes, before taking them off.

Lee wastes no time performing oral sex on Eugene, savoring the experience and groaning with ecstasy. The scene bursts with intensity and eroticism as their connection finally shifts from will-they-won’t-they to passionate lovers. The camera moves from Lee, eagerly bobbing up and down, to Eugene, whose face reads amazement—nothing has ever felt this good to him before.

Lee puts his hand over Eugene’s mouth as his breathing indicates he’s about to reach climax. Guadagnino cuts away from the orgasm to images of Lee’s quiet apartment; a cigarette fizzling out on the bathtub; the living room windows looking out to the world below. We hear the sounds of Eugene breathing heavily, but their most intimate moment is saved just for them. Back in the bedroom, Eugene pulls Craig up to kiss him after orgasm, both men giddy with delight—they finally have each other.

Daniel Craig and Lesley Manville. Yannis Drakoulidis

Lee wipes off his mouth and lights a cigarette, satisfied. Yet Eugene is no selfish lover—keen to return the favor, he undresses Lee and masturbates him. Perching himself over Lee, he looks deep into his eyes as Lee’s moans get louder and louder (cigarette still in his mouth). Lee orgasms and Eugene wipes the ejaculate off on Lee’s shirt, a comically-tinged decision displaying his inexperience—particularly compared to a much older Lee—as the scene draws to a close.

Throughout Queer, Lee exudes an outward sense of confidence to mask the self-loathing and emptiness inside. In Eugene, he’s finally found someone willing to spend time with him, a prospect that thrills Lee so intensely that he either cannot or is not willing to consider if Eugene is just using him to get something. But whether Lee and Eugene are built to last or not, those insecurities and concerns melt away into an erotic, hypnotic explosion of desire.