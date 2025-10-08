According to Greek mythology—or at least my Wikipediaing of it—it was Promotheus who first brought a gift from Mount Olympus and delivered it to the people of Earth, enabling civilization to flourish and grow.

Centuries later and in that grand tradition, it was Andy Cohen who brought from Mount Bravo his own gift and delivered it to the reality TV fans of the world, which once again enriched civilization in innumerable ways.

That would be the proud Greek star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Angie Katsanevas, the underdog reality TV treasure who has defied all odds to ascend her own mount as the unlikely best Real Housewife on TV right now. It’s a development that has stunned and tickled Bravo fans in equal measure.

It’s fitting then that, for this season, Angie K.—as she is officially and shall be forever known—is dressed for the part: When you first see her speaking in a “confessional” scene in the now-airing new season of RHOSLC, she is wearing a gargantuan, campy, outrageous, and, as such, absolutely fabulous bow across her chest.

“It’s a periwinkle blue giant bow dress that says, ‘I’m a present!’” she tells me, proudly grinning. “And it’s by Oscar de la Renta.”

We’re meeting for coffee in New York City the morning after the Season 6 premiere of RHOSLC, after which she got the plum booking of premiere-night guest on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live! talk show. Demi Lovato was the episode’s other guest and, it turned out, a huge fan. Katsanevas gifted the pop star a pair of custom sunglasses, an homage to what emerged as an early Angie K. trademark on the show: wearing designer pairs so large they could shade a Bentley’s windshield.

“I had no idea they were going to become such a huge part of the identity,” she says. “That’s when the best things happen, moments like the bow dress and the sunglasses. It was out of nowhere. Now they’re memes.” They really are. Katasanevas later that day texted me some of her favorites as proof.

Being meme’d, bonding with Demi…it’s all in orbit of the most prized possession of a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: the Center Snowflake.

Angie Katsanevas on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Every season of Real Housewives, the cast is arranged for a shoot that will become the title card of each episode: each Housewife holding that city’s token amulet (an apple for New York, a peach for Atlanta…) and then organized in a hierarchy that suggests how important they are to that season of the show.

When this all started, Angie K. was a long way from the center.

Katsanevas was first introduced to audiences as a “guest” in Season 2 of RHOSLC, before officially becoming a “friend of” the next year; these designations carry the weight of legal classifications for Housewives fans.

She was one of two Angies that season—hence the “Angie K.” designation—and was considered the less formidable alongside Angie Harrington aka Angie H., who has since fizzled off the show and is currently posting UFO conspiracy explainer videos on her Instagram.

The promotion, finally, to full-time Housewife in Season 4 wasn’t exactly triumphant. The well-bonded cast overwhelmingly and aggressively wouldn’t give her the time of day, and the fan response was as icy as a Park City slope. Imagine the surprise, then, when the teaser for Season 5 revealed that Katsanevas was not only back, but cradling the Holy Grail as Center Snowflake. Fans turned into Claire Danes on Homeland trying to piece together clues on how such a leap in status could possibly happen.

After a season that found her standing her ground, inserting herself into the drama, opening up about her family and Greek heritage, and weathering hurtful accusations about fidelity in her marriage and her business practices with steely gumption, she had won over the ladies, the fans, and, the Bravo Messiah himself, Cohen, who gave her first chair at the reunion. “Wow, I went from bench-warming b---h to first position right next to Andy,” she iconically quipped then, referencing an insult lobbed at her the previous year by a castmate.

Already this season, Katsanevas starred in the opening moments of the Season 6 premiere and hosted the first cast trip, instigated the storyline-driving feud with Lisa Barlow, and delivered an all-time great Housewives insult: When Barlow, a fast-food enthusiast facing multiple lawsuits about her finances, questioned Katsanevas’ businesses, Angie K. fired back, “You do french fries, I do franchises.” The collective fan response echoed that of castmate Mary Cosby: “Oooh…that’s good.”

(l-r) Meredith Marks, Mary Cosby, Bronwyn Newport, Angie Katsanevas, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose. Koury Angelo/Bravo

“I haven’t been able to put [this evolution] into words, and I never think I’m really capturing the essence of how this makes me feel, because it is surreal,” Katsanevas says. “I really started at the bottom. I was an underdog. It was no small feat, making my way into gaining acceptance of the women and gaining support of the fans.”

The fans, suffice it to say, have arrived, cheering a hearty opa! at Katsanevas’ every move.

The night before Katsanevas and I met, I watched the premiere with a select gathering of the series’ target audience: a bunch of gay guys.

The shrieks upon learning that I would be meeting with Katsanevas the next morning could be heard in the Salt Lake City mountains. One person at the party was only casually familiar with RHOSLC—sacrilege—and asked, “Which one is she?” To which several people at once all replied, “Well, she’s Greek...”

Katsanevas is the daughter of a Greek immigrant. Her father, she says, “showed up with not even a toothbrush, just the suit on his back.”

One of the first cast events she hosted on Housewives was a Greek Easter celebration, the goal of which was to give a glimpse into her family’s heritage and the community it’s allowed her to build with her father; her husband, Shawn; and her daughter, Elektra. (Things, as they do on Housewives, went haywire when a screaming match led to a castmate falling on the stairs and general hell breaking loose.)

She’s sported the Greek flag as a cape on the show, used “well, you know, I’m Greek” as a justification for just about every behavior—good or bad—and, this season, hosts a cast trip to the motherland.

So my big question when we first meet at a café near the hotel when she’s staying in New York is: “Why aren’t we at a Greek restaurant?”

In person, Katsanevas is an endearing contrast of polished and insecure. Noticeably diminutive without her heels on—she was running late and it was raining—her jetblack, ruler-straight hair cascades down about two-thirds of her body. She’s hardly soft-spoken; anyone who’s seen a dinner scene on RHOSLC knows that. But she is a rambler, which she apologizes for, though that hardly appears to be a product of narcissism. She seems genuinely interested in making a connection, rather than performing Real Housewivery—a crutch many Bravo stars lean on while doing media.

The RV trip she hosted in the season premiere was initially ridiculed by her castmates for its lack of luxury. But she noticed that some of the most impactful conversations, from the gossip about Lisa Barlow to the incredibly candid and cathartic conversation about castmate Whitney Rose’s business failures, likely only happened because they were in the great outdoors instead of a cacophonous restaurant.

(l-r) Angie Katsanevas, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and Bronwyn Newport. Natalie Cass/Bravo

“I always find myself looking around at people with children, and I’m feeling really bad, you know?” she says about those iconic restaurant screaming matches Housewives is known for. “You want to be able to be honest and say what you’re thinking. And then as a mother, you’re also looking around for families thinking, oh no, you know what, how are we making other people around us feel? So to be out there where no one was around, it was actually great.”

It’s a sort of perfect balance: Katsanevas is a great Housewife in the classic sense, in that she’s now quotable and she has learned to hold her own during the chaos of those operatic shriek fests—no easy feat. But she’s also done it while grounding herself in her family, in compassion, and in an earnestness that is rare for the series.

When I ask her about what it was like during her first season as a cast member and she was routinely dismissed by the rest of the cast—and then, when the episodes aired, mocked by the fans—she starts crying a little, and apologizes for getting choked up.

Probably the most brutal example was a trip to Palm Springs where, Mean Girls-style, no one wanted to sit with her at lunch.

“In Palm Springs, I spent a weekend with a lump in my throat, really just holding back tears,” she says, dabbing her eyes with a napkin. “And I remember thinking, why? I don’t know why I’m here. I want to go home. I don’t want to do this.”

I think she’d chuckle at how long her comments were about the grit and gumption she had to summon after that; “I told you I’m long-winded!” But she had a point. And—this is Angie K. after all—it all goes back to her Greek roots and her family.

Britani Bateman, Heather Gay, and Angie Katsanevas Bryan Schnitzer/Bravo

Katsanevas’ first job was bagging groceries at Albertsons for $4 an hour. She was selected employee of the month, given a prime parking spot, and a gift card for video rentals. Later, she was a holiday hire at Contempo Casuals, and by the end of the season was promoted to a manager.

With her husband, Shawn, she owns multiple salons and beauty schools in Salt Lake City. How many she owns and how many are “franchises” depends on Lisa Barlow’s mood that day. In fact, her introduction to RHOSLC was when Bravo reached out to Heather Gay, former bearer of the beloved Center Snowflake, about Salt Lake City entrepreneurs who could be interesting in a show that no one knew would eventually be Housewives.

By the time she was a full-time cast member, RHOSLC was established, which begs the question: Did you know what you were in for?

“I think before you come on the show, you have to really assess your life,” Katsanevas says. “And feel confident that whatever someone may say about you or your family, that you know that your family can stand the test of time.”

Mary Cosby and Angie Katsanevas Clifton Prescod/Bravo

That test came fast and scandalizing for Katsanevas and her family.

During a curlicue of accusations and rebuttals and gossip and insults that, even as a diehard Housewives fan, I acknowledge it would take too long to recount, Lisa Barlow—a recurring nemesis of Katsanevas—lobbed the accusation that Shawn, Katsanevas’ husband, engaged in “circle jerks”—eluding infidelity and homosexuality.

“I had no idea I’d be the center of rumors about my business and my marriage and just such farfetched, ridiculous things that you just have to learn to laugh it off,” Katsanevas admits. It was a learning curve. “I think the sooner the better that you learn not to take things so seriously on this show and realize just because someone says something doesn’t make it real.”

A very noticeable thing about that whole accusation and so-called scandal is how the family, and Shawn, handled it. There was a denial, of course. But there was no pearl-clutching or, worse, macho-aggressive threat or rebuttal.

“I was so proud of how he handled himself, how he represented our family, our community in Salt Lake, and also the gay community,” Katasnevas says. “Shawn and I have been friends and family of the gay community our entire lives. We’re both extremely inclusive. We’re in the beauty industry, so that is our world. And he was not offended by anyone alluding to rumors about sexuality. It was more just people alluding to rumors about him not being faithful to his wife. I think he represented so many people in that situation. And how inclusive and not offended he was.”

That’s an appreciated take, I offer. “All my friends say, ‘Hey, we wish he was gay.’ I know,” she says, laughing.

There’s a silly joke, that also has become entirely not a joke, that Angie Katsanevas, daughter of a Greek immigrant is living the new American Dream—assuming the brass ring is now stardom on Real Housewives.

Sure, maybe that’s not what the forefathers envisioned: the dream accompanying a fight over, George Washington forgive me, gout d--k.

But it’s a joke that has taken on somewhat of an emotional life. This friend-of who many people didn’t initially warm up to, who blossomed into a Center Snowflake; an immigrant’s daughter who built a hair empire and is now a reality TV maven.

“My dad, you know, he came here with nothing,” she says. “And it’s like, I also started out with nothing on this show, you know? I made something of myself, and I’ve done that in my life. I built a brand in America, the land of opportunity.”