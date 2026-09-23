How This Parking Lot Became TV History

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We are standing in the spot where history was made.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay has commandeered my phone, expertly framing a selfie of us in front of her business, Beauty Lab + Laser.

It’s second nature for her at this point: dodging cars just trying to get to the abutting Dollar Tree, ignoring the raised eyebrows of patrons on their way to AutoZone.

This is hallowed ground. For reality TV fans, it is holy land.

Hamilton had a room. We’re in the parking lot where it happened.

This is where federal agents swarmed a sprinter van full of Real Housewives who innocently thought they were on their way to a filming excursion, only to be asked by authorities if they knew the whereabouts of Jen Shah, who, moments before, made an excuse to flee the scene.

Even for a genre of television branded “reality,” it was jarring in the nature of “you really could not script a moment like this.”

The women—Gay, whose business they were parked in front of, among them—were rattled, one “physically shaking” while getting on the phone with her seven lawyers. Shah would eventually be convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and spend time in prison alongside Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and Ghislaine Maxwell.

It is a clip that you pull up to friends who claim not to be “reality TV people,” and then watch their jaw plunge to the basement as it unfolds.

“Whenever I’m here, I try to do a little surprise and delight,” Gay tells me.

Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Ashley Quai Griffin Nagel/Bravo

From the Beauty Lab front desk, the staff can see out the tinted windows at Bravo fans who stop by for a photo op. When Gay isn’t filming Housewives and is in the office, she’ll pop out and amplify the inevitable Instagram likes. Beauty Lab + Laser is now as much a must-see tourist stop in Utah as Park City or the national parks.

I visited Gay at this monumental place of television history a few weeks before the new season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered.

At a time when Bravo’s venerable ladies-who-lunch-and-throw-drinks franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary, the Real Housewives are getting the respect they deserve: culture shifters and meme makers whose lives aren’t just fodder for drunken fighting (though, bless them for that), but also for holding mirrors up to the most vulnerable and complicated parts of womanhood, which so many of its rabid viewers recognize in their own lives.

This season is a devastating reminder of that, as the cast rallies around Mary Cosby, whose son died of an overdose right as filming was underway.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, since its debut in 2020, has rocket-launched to crown-jewel status at Bravo. Celebrities are obsessed with the show. The cast posed on the cover of Us Weekly. Gay’s now-iconic “receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots” monologue was quoted at a congressional hearing.

Does going into Season 7 feel any different?

Ashley Quai, Bronwyn Newport, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Heather Gay Griffin Nagel/Bravo

“You’d think that we would learn from our mistakes, but we haven’t,” Gay says. “You’d think that we would change and evolve, but we’re just the same.”

Gay never expected to be a breakout reality TV star.

When RHOSLC premiered, it was the thick of stay-at-home COVID isolation. She had just started to find herself after a dramatic divorce from her ex-husband, with whom she has three daughters, which also meant leaving behind the Mormon church that she grew up in and that was her entire identity as a mom and a woman. With cameras in front of her, she was trying to figure out who Heather Gay actually was.

“I think about how transformative this show has been for my life in every single way,” she says. “I think about the anticipation of being on the show and the surreal way we launched. It just feels like it’s been at breakneck speed since that moment.”

Since that launch, Gay has been responsible for several of the show’s most viral moments, including the beachfront confrontation that set her legendary monologue. She’s had an obvious glow-up, to the celebration and also fascination of many a Bravo fan. She’s parlayed her reality fame into the docuseries Surviving Mormonism, enlisting fellow whistleblowers to detail the sins of the church. And, as comes with fame and attention, become a lightning rod in the stormy skies of the Bravo fandom.

Obviously, she’s warred with, made up with, and waged battle with again her co-stars, including Cosby, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Bronwyn Newport, Angie Katsanevas, and her cousin, Whitney Rose. The drama, as becomes clear when Season 7 premieres, is as fiery as ever. But there’s an attachment these women have, no matter if they’re not currently speaking to each other. It’s why Gay thinks the show has worked.

Britani Bateman, Angie Katsanevas, Heather Gay Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

“I don’t think we would’ve believed it,” Gay says about the show’s success. “We were pretty naive and brazen when it started. We were full of blind confidence and ambition, and I think that made for an explosive show. But also, explosive things keep happening to us.”

The parking lot raid. The Bermuda beach confrontation. The “read the worst text you said about a person” game. The night of too many espresso martinis. Breakups. Deaths. Friendship.

“We’ve kind of grown up together. We’re trauma-bonded for sure. But also legitimately bonded, because the best times of our lives have been together,” she says, before slyly shading co-star Marks: “There is no disengaging from that foundation.”

“I think that Season 4 moment on the beach, we kind of realized for maybe the first moment that we needed each other,” she continues. “That it wasn’t, like, kill or be killed.” She laughs, especially considering how much discord there currently is among the cast. “That common enemy really bonded us for a minute.”

The first few episodes of Season 7 so far see Gay taking a backseat from her usual impulse of being a drama puppeteer (cynical fans might call it “cast producer”) to settle into her own life.

She is, for the first time, alone. Well, somewhat alone…

Her children are all out of the house at college, and the woman who went from university to marriage to motherhood can, for the first time, prioritize herself. So she began dating. Specifically, she started dating Tripp, a contractor who worked on Beauty Lab construction projects and is now her first serious boyfriend since her divorce 12 years ago.

Andy Cohen, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Mary Cosby NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On RHOSLC, he’s introduced riding up to Gay’s house on a motorcycle, a surprising vibe for the show’s fans. “The heart wants what it wants,” Gay says, giggling.

“It’s the dumbest thing I could possibly do,” Gay says, about putting her relationship on camera. But there would be no point in hiding it, especially considering how significant it is for her. “It’s the first time dating someone serious ever in my life. I never even had boyfriends before I got married.”

It’s certainly interesting that Gay’s storyline this season is about discovering love as her co-stars Katsanevas, Rose, and Newport navigate the end of their marriages. “The trees were falling in the forest,” she says. “I’ve been single the whole time, and everyone’s been in a couple. Right when I join the fray is when everything starts to fall apart. It’s bad timing.”

We sort of talk around it, but Gay knows that she’s become a polarizing figure in the Bravoverse. Right before we talked, Lisa Barlow, who stars on the Real Housewives anniversary season of Ultimate Girls Trip, broke down in tears in an episode, saying she’s never been able to feel joy and acceptance on RHOSLC. Gay’s guest appearance in that episode, where she gossips about Barlow and confronts her, has sparked much discussion.

“I haven’t been under fire as much as Lisa has,” she says. “I noticed that she had a great time filming with those girls, and I said to her that it’s a lot easier because you’re not in their lives. You have a great two weeks with friends. There’s a trade-off. It’s heavier with Salt Lake.”

Gay swears that she’s never had the experience where filming the show felt like a hardship or, for whatever has unfolded, traumatizing: “I love filming. I have so much fun filming. I hate all the aftermath. But give me Andy and a camera. I love f---ing around with these girls.”

Shannon Storms Beador, Sonja Morgan, Porsha Williams, Holly Robinson Peete, Gizelle Bryant, Luann de Lesseps, Ashley Darby, Heather Gay at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 15, 2025 Trae Patton/Bravo via Getty Images

Gay’s journey on the show is unique because of how attached it is to her unmooring experience leaving the Mormon church and, with it, her community and much of her identity behind. She’s written books about that experience and filmed Surviving Mormonism, which means that, in addition to Bravo fans, she is frequently approached by others moved by her groundbreaking candor.

“It’s fraught with peril,” she says about speaking out. “Stepping further into the fire, as if I hadn’t gotten enough. But I just took it on. I felt compelled to do that. Ironically, it’s part of the Mormon in me. The industrious, pay-it-forward, serve-your-people ethos.”

There have been critics in her community for that. Just as there has been the usual histrionic critique, attacks, and hate that accompany a person who is now a bona fide reality star. Is it hard to deal with? Of course. But it also comes with the territory.

“I look at it like a sporting event,” she says. “I’m a big sports fan, and I fight hard for my team. But I take it in stride. People want to have community, and if they have community around a show that I’m on, great.”

And whether or not viewers think of Gay as a leader of her cast of Housewives, she maintains that it’s a team sport.

“If we didn’t know each other or have history before we started, we have seven years of major history now,” she says. “It’s changed all of our lives, and I don’t think any of us would say differently. As we said, it’s good to have a common enemy, but it’s also good to have a common goal. We’ve all seen our lives improve as a result of putting ourselves out there. As hard as it may be sometimes, there’s still, I would hope, a love of the game.”