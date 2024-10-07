Second DUI Scandal Rocks Real Housewives in Less Than a Year

It’s the year of the DUI on Bravo, but not all franchises are celebrating equally.

Whereas Tamra Judge has spent the latest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County recklessly endangering Shannon Beador for her own act of reckless endangerment, Karen Huger’s shocking DUI is a surprisingly moot topic on The Real Housewives of Potomac premiere.

The Grande Dame delivers a “crash course in deflection” throughout Sunday’s episode, reminding viewers exactly how she’s expertly driven past accountability in her decade as a Real Housewife. If only Candiace Dillard-Bassett were here to make her” Drive Back.”

It all starts with an over-the-top reenactment of the fateful car crash that landed Karen with charges that include a DUI and DWI. It’s an interesting road to take, one that also makes it seem as though Karen’s crash was caused by a deer in the road—something unsupported by the initial reports—a foreboding omen for how the show will handle things. In fact, it’s not Karen who finds herself in the hot seat during the first all-cast event, but Mia Thornton.

That’s in large part because Gizelle Bryant has decided to pump the brakes on her feud with Karen, offering support instead. “Gizelle’s about peace these days,” apparently. Please stop being about peace, Gizelle! We need you to be evil.

The first real scene of the season follows the two at breakfast, as the anchors of Potomac discuss the harrowing night of the crash. Well, Gizelle tries to, at least.

Gizelle asking Karen if she’d be triggered by driving past the crash site is an audacious moment that proves her worth to the cast. As is Ashley Darby’s confessional noting this is Karen’s second DUI. Did you get that? If you didn’t, Ashley will be sure to remind you as the season goes on.

But the promising start quickly crashes on its head as Karen refuses to engage. It’s smart on a personal level, sure, but horrible for TV.

At breakfast, Karen dodges all of Gizelle’s softball questions, with an assist from a random waiter who notes that Karen has never drank a drop of alcohol at this restaurant. Gizelle shoots back: “Well, you don’t serve alcohol.” And to think, some of you wanted Gizelle fired.

When Gizelle asks for specifics, Karen simply says, “You can read,” pointing to the many articles written in the wake of the accident. She also says the truth will come out, and like… maybe. Some might argue the truth already has come out, but never doubt Karen’s grand delusions. She truly has a teflon-like ability to keep any bad press from sticking.

The season premiere closes on a birthday lunch for the Grande Dame, where everyone walks on eggshells. Maybe that’s their birthday gift to Karen. Of course, that doesn’t stop the ladies from some light trolling. Before Karen arrives at lunch, Mia and friend-of Jacqueline Blake make sure to sneak in the fact that Karen called Jacqueline recently, drunk. Whoopsie.

But, once Karen actually arrives, all gossip goes out the window—with the exception of Gizelle naming the drinks after Karen, including the “non-alcoholic Grande Dame.” Karen is not amused, even though it’s a huge compliment. Gizelle is just a kind soul who wanted to remind everyone of Karen’s ability to stay sober.

Emboldened by sheer bravado, Karen manages to turn the entire event on its head, turning the lens to the other ladies.

“What I want to know, and I’m just trying to figure out: Who is my real friend?” she says. “Because this is an opportunity for you guys to swing whichever way you want. I want to see who the real soldiers for Karen Huger is, because I certainly don’t want any fake bitches around me.”

There’s something hilarious about using your DUI as a method of guilt-tripping your castmates into proving their loyalty. Karen is a victim. What happened to empathy? Where are her casseroles? Who’s asking her how scared she was that a driver on the right side of the road would hit her?

Moral compass of the group, Karen then drags Mia over the coals for publicly cheating on her estranged husband, Gordon—and Gizelle joins in. Poor Mia leaves the scene in shambles as Karen reaffirms her Grande Dame status.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s kind of nice that RHOP subverted all expectations by making Karen’s DUI such a milquetoast event. But it’s also a worrying sign that, even in an episode that had such a slam-dunk opportunity to prove Potomac’s worth after a shaky season, the biggest takeaway is: Meh.

After all, Shannon Beador may be the fan favorite in her own DUI-facing season, but that’s largely a result of Tamra’s relentless takedown and the insanity that is the John Jannsen/Alexis Bellino villain arc. With no one to truly push back on Karen’s throne of lies, who knows if Potomac can regain its spark.

Thankfully, it won’t be long before Mia launches a hellish tirade against Karen, who was very bold poking the bear. Plus, the season trailer promises unhinged sycophantic behavior from newbie Stacey Rusch, while Ashley also appears to come after Karen. There’s still hope, even if it’s fleeting.