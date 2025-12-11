Reality Star Accuses Erika Kirk of Shirking Mom Duties

Reality star Christine Quinn blasted Erika Kirk for her slate of appearances in the media spotlight following the assassination of her husband.

“Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids,” the Selling Sunset actress wrote on X.

Several of Quinn’s followers chimed in to cheer on her criticism Wednesday.

“Charlie told women to stay at home and raise kids and his wife be doing the complete opposite,” one X user replied, to which Quinn responded, “THIS.”

The vice president's tender embrace with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk quickly raised eyebrows, as did his comments about wishing his wife would convert to Catholicism. Brad Vest/Getty Images

Others pushed back, with one user writing, “A woman should be with her children 24/7/365 and not be allowed to work? How awfully progressive of you.”

The Daily Beast reached out to Turning Point USA and a rep for Quinn for comment.

Erika, the widow of conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, has made a string of public appearances since he was shot and killed at a campus event in Utah in September.

She has talked about being open with the couple’s two children, a 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son, about the death of their father. Quinn, a mother herself, has a 3-year-old son named Christian Georges Dumontet.

Aside from assuming ownership of her husband’s right-wing youth advocacy organization as CEO and chairman, Erika has regularly given public interviews with Megyn Kelly, Fox & Friends and The Five, and appeared at The New York Times Dealbook Summit on Dec. 3.

On Saturday, a “town hall” interview with Erika, moderated by newly installed CBS News head Bari Weiss, will premiere on the network, during which she will speak about “faith, grief, and political violence in America.”

Erika, 37, told Megyn Kelly in November that she was hoping to expand her family, adding, “I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered.”

Her media efforts have been part of a push to promote her husband’s posthumous book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life.

Quinn is not the only celebrity to level criticism at the Kirks this week. Actress Amanda Seyfried refused to apologize for comments she made in the wake of the conservative activist’s death, whom she called “hateful.”