‘Mean Girls’ Star Refuses to Apologize for Charlie Kirk Death Comments

Mean Girls and Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried has refused to back down on labeling right-wing activist Charlie Kirk “hateful” shortly after his murder.

Seyfried, 40, commented on an Instagram post after Kirk was shot dead during a college speaking tour on September 10. The post highlighted Kirk’s controversial statements about Black people, abortion and immigration.

“He was hateful,” Seyfried posted on her verified Instagram in reply to the post about Kirk’s beliefs, according to Who What Wear.

Seyfried also shared a post that connected Kirk’s comments supporting gun rights and his assassination, according to Page Six.

“You can’t invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating,” the post Seyfried shared on Instagram read.

That led to a backlash from social media users, with some threatening to boycott her movies.

While promoting her new movie, The Testament of Ann Lee, Seyfried told the website on Wednesday that she would not walk back the “hateful” comment, despite backlash from Kirk supporters.

“I’m not f---ing apologizing for that,” Seyfried said.

“I mean, for f---’s sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty damn factual, and I’m free to have an opinion, of course."

Seyfried also displayed gratitude for being able to give her “hateful” comment more context on Instagram at the time.

Seyfried had posted on Sept. 18 adding that while she did not want to “add fuel to a fire,” wanted to clarify her comment that had been so “irresponsibly” taken out of context.

“We’re forgetting the nuance of humanity,” she explained. “I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable.”

She continued, “No one should have to experience this level of violence. This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?”

Reflecting, Seyfried told Who What Wear, “I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualized,” she said on Wednesday, noting that is “what people do, of course.”

Authorities, who have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspected shooter, found what they described as anti-fascist messages engraved on bullet casings in the rifle used in the shooting.

Seyfried is not the only celebrity who was criticized for their reaction to the conservative influencer’s murder; Broadway star Kristen Chenoweth was also part of a furore.

In the comments on Kirk’s final Instagram post, Chenoweth wrote “I’m. So. Upset. Didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives.”

“What a heartbreak,” she added. “I know where he is now. Heaven. But still 💔”

The Wicked star later added “Such a sad, senseless, and disgusting act! Wow... prayers for the Kirk family and prayers for our nation.”

Chenoweth’s feed was filled with comments calling out her links to the LGBTQ community and if she agreed with Kirk’s homophobic and anti-abortion comments.

Shortly after her post in September, she addressed the negative reactions, telling Spectrum News NY1, “I saw what happened online with my own eyes... Right then, I came to understand that my comment hurt some folks, and that hurt me so bad. I would never.”