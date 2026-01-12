Reclusive Billionaire Breaks Cover to Send Hollywood a Secret Message

As Warner Bros. Discovery enjoyed a big night at this year’s Golden Globes, one man quietly took his seat—an appearance that seemed to send a pointed message from the company’s CEO.

Billionaire Aviv “Vivi” Nevo, 65, a major stakeholder in Time Warner—once the parent of Warner Bros., now part of Warner Bros. Discovery—sat between Warner Bros. Discovery Chairman David Zaslav and Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group CEO, Mike De Luca, according to Showbiz411.

“Nevo’s presence was no coincidence,” Showbiz411’s Roger Friedman wrote. “His very public placement was absolutely a signal to David Ellison and the Paramount Skydance group that wants to take over Warner Bros.”

“Zaslav was very clever last night,” Friedman reported. “He was certainly reminding Ellison he has big dogs in his corner.”

Aviv “Vivi” Nevo at the Golden Globes on Jan. 11, 2026. Golden Globes/Youtube

Nevo has been described as a man that has “a good deal of influence over Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and Hollywood” Cindy Ord/indy Ord/Getty Images for CORE

Ted Sarandos and David Zaslav (right) attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In 2008, the New York Times described Nevo as a “media powerhouse” and noted that his media friends refer to him as “the international man of mystery.”

His appearance at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday comes after Warner Bros. accepted streaming giant Netflix’s $72 billion bid to acquire the company, with Warner Bros. repeatedly rejecting Paramount and Skydance CEO David Ellison’s takeover offer.

Ellison, who was also inside the Beverly Hilton ballroom for this year’s ceremony, was present as Nevo—described by Vanity Fair as a man who holds “a good deal of influence over Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and Hollywood”—sat at a table with the company rejecting his bid.

Though none of the men were mentioned in speeches or comments, ceremony host Nikki Glaser kicked off her opening monologue with a joke about the hostile bidding battle to acquire the company.

David Ellison and wife Sandra Lynn at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto Rodriguez/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

“We’ll start the bidding for Warner Bros at five dollars—do I hear five dollars?” The comedian asked the crowd, with Ellison and Zaslav in attendance.

Glaser also targeted CBS, a network owned by Ellison, following a merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media, approved in July by the Federal Communications Commission after Paramount agreed to pay President Donald Trump, 79, a $16 million settlement.

The comedian made a targeted joke, saying that the network is “Americans’ newest place to ‘See BS News,’” after backlash over the actions of the new editor-in-chief of CBS News, MAGA-curious Bari Weiss, who took over following the merger.

On Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the Golden Globes ceremony, Ellison wrote a letter to Warner Bros. shareholders stating that a lawsuit had been filed in the Delaware Chancery Court seeking to direct Warner Bros. to “provide information” to its shareholders that he believed the company has “failed to disclose,” so that they “have what they need to be able to make an informed decision as to whether to tender their shares” into Paramount’s offer.

Though in December, Paramount suggested a higher offer than Netflix—a hostile, all-cash approach of $77.9 billion, at $30 a share to acquire Warner Bros.—executives at Warner have maintained interest in the Netflix merger.

In a memo to staffers for the new year, Zaslav emphasized that the company’s “operating plans remain unchanged, and our priorities for 2026 are clear and intentional.”