Reese Witherspoon Drops Major Hint About Return of Smash Show

Reese Witherspoon has given fans a tantalizing promise about Big Little Lies season three.

The Legally Blonde alum was on Jimmy Fallon’s couch for Monday’s The Tonight Show when she revealed that the groundwork for season three is “in process.”

Witherspoon also dropped a hint about how Liane Moriarty’s writing will give fans a clue about where the show will be going next, after encapsulating them in 2017 with season one, starring Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz.

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“It is in process for sure,” Witherspoon told Fallon. “There is a new book that comes out in September, and so you’ll see where we’re at. And we are making the TV show based on that book. I don’t want to say the wrong thing, but I think it’s called Big Little Truths? One Giant Lie? Giant Big Lies?”

Moriarty’s highly anticipated sequel, Big Little Truths, will debut on Aug. 25 of this year.

Earlier this year, Witherspoon told USA Today that there were “early talks” about another season. “The children have grown up; they’re now teenagers; it’s been about 10 years,” she said of the show’s characters. “As you can imagine, parenting those age children’s got its sets of challenges.”

Reese Witherspoon stars in Big Little Lies HBO

Shailene Woodley, who played Jane in the first two seasons, had also suggested to Deadline that the show was on track to make a comeback.

“What I know about it is that supposedly it is happening,” she said. “That is what I know.”

“I love my girls. That’s what makes it so special,” Woodley continued. “We’re each other’s people. We love each other and we’re here for each other and, also, it’s a blast to play these characters.

Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose with the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for 'Big Little Lies.' Getty

‘I’m really excited about the third season, and for the opportunity that might exist in exploring who these ladies are 10 years later,” she said. “We’re all 10 years older. The children are all 10 years older. They’re not really children anymore and most of them are adults now. So the prospect of that is very cool.”