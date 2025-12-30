Reiners’ Holiday Cards Delivered to Friends Days After Murders

Rob and Michele Reiner’s holiday cards are still arriving with friends, just weeks after the couple was found murdered in their home on Dec. 14.

Neda Soderqvist, who worked as a trainer for Michele Reiner, posted an image of the card she received from the Reiners on Monday.

“Today in the mail was a card from Michele and Rob Reiner,” she wrote beneath the photo of the note, which wished Soderqvist “a great holiday with your family that adores you” and included a holiday bonus of an unspecified amount.

Neda Soderqvist, who worked as a trainer who worked for Michele per Page Six, posted an image of the card she received from the Reiners on Monday. Neda Soderqvist/Instagram

“Dear Neda, what can I say after all these years! We love each other, are mad at each other, and then just move on. And it always works out,” Michele wrote, before signing the card, “Love, Michele and Rob.”

The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged for his parents’ murders. The couple was discovered deceased from knife wounds by their youngest daughter, Romy, 29. Nick reportedly suffered from schizophrenia alongside his years-long addiction battle. Sources told TMZ after Reiner’s arrest that his medication had been changed shortly before his parents’ murders, which caused “erratic” behavior.

Rob Reiner reportedly suffered from schizophrenia alongside his years-long addiction battle. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In the wake of their deaths, the couple’s closest famous friends, including Billy Crystal, Larry David, Martin Short and more, came together to write a tear-jerking tribute, some of which Soderqvist echoed with her post on Monday.

“Even from heaven, they are still making sure that everyone receives their bonuses, and what really truly touches my soul and heart are the cards that Michele wrote me,” she wrote. “One of the funny things,” Soderqvist continued, was that Michele “would make me promise her that I would utilize it for myself and not give it away.”

Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 70, were found murdered in their California home on Dec. 14. Their son, Nick Reiner, 32, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“Today, Michele, I promise you, I’ll keep $100 and the rest, I’m going to donate in your honor to one of the most inspiring foundations that I know you love,” she wrote.