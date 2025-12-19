Nick Reiner Changed His Schizophrenia Meds Just Before Murders

Rob Reiner’s son and suspected murderer Nick Reiner has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to a report from TMZ. Reiner, 32, was reportedly taking medication for the disorder that made him “erratic and dangerous” in the weeks before his parents’ murder.

Nick Reiner attended a Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien the evening before the tragedy, where, onlookers say, his behavior was disruptive, culminating in a heated exchange with parents Rob and Michele. Both were discovered with knife wounds hours later by their youngest daughter, Romy, 28.

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were murdered over the weekend. Authorities believe their troubled son, Nick, was the culprit. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Sources told TMZ that Reiner had been getting treatment from a specialized facility to address his addiction and schizophrenia at the same time. He was seeing a psychiatrist for the illness, who had changed his medication about three to four weeks before the murders in an effort to stabilize the troubled Reiner.

Sources said Nick Reiner's change in medication, as well as his continued drug use, made him “erratic and dangerous” in the weeks before the murders. Nick Reiner/YouTube

One source told the site that Nick was “out of his head” after the medication change. Others said his continuous drug use at the time only exacerbated the schizophrenia.