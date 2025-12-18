Cause of Death for Rob Reiner and His Wife Revealed

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed that filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were killed in a homicide.

The reports, which were posted on Wednesday on its website, list the cause of death for the actor and producer, 78, and his photographer partner, 70, as “multiple sharp force injuries.”

It records “homicide” as the manner of death, and Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, as the date it occurred.

Authorities have said the couple was stabbed at their Brentwood home, where their bodies were discovered after their daughter, Romy, went to check on them. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and an allegation involving the use of a deadly weapon, described as a knife.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, but did not enter a plea.

Nick Reiner had been in and out of homeless shelters and several rehabilitation centers. Adela Loconte/WireImage

Nick Reiner was shackled and wearing a blue suicide-prevention vest and spoke only to acknowledge the judge, saying, “Yes, your honor.”

He is scheduled to return for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 7, 2026.

Alan Jackson, attorney of Nick Reiner, appears in court on Wednesday. Pool/Getty Images

Tributes to the Reiners have continued to arrive, including from When Harry Met Sally actress Meg Ryan, who wrote of Reiner: “Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country.”

Romy Reiner, 27, and her brother Jake Reiner, 34, also released a statement mourning their parents, writing: “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day.”

Tributes have poured in from celebrities and politicians in the wake of the deaths. Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Tributes to Reiner—an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump—came from across the political spectrum, with many outraged that the president had crossed a line of decency with a shocking Truth Social post in the wake of his killing.

Trump suggested Reiner and his wife died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others” through “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” framing the murders as fallout from Reiner’s politics rather than what prosecutors allege was a family attack.

Trump posted about Rob Reiner's death on his Truth Social account. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

The backlash quickly went bipartisan and MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene branded the post “classless” and “below the office,” urging “compassion” instead of politicizing a double homicide.

Former Trump campaign adviser David Urban called the post “indefensible,” while conservative actor Rob Schneider likewise said Trump should “rise above it.”