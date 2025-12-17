MAGA Leader Labels Trump ‘Classless’ After Wild Reiner Attack

Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped into President Donald Trump on CNN Tuesday over his remarks following the stabbing deaths of actor-director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on The Source, the Georgia Republican lawmaker, who is leaving Congress in January, called the 79-year-old president “classless” for comments he made about the Stand by Me director, 78, a longtime and outspoken Trump critic.

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele, 68, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday. Their 32-year-old son has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Just hours after the incident, Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday that the pair died “reportedly due to the anger [Rob Reiner] caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was until recently buddies with the president. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I thought that statement was absolutely, completely below the office of the President of the United States,” Greene told Collins. “Classless, and it was just wrong.”

Greene, a former Trump ally whom the president has branded a “traitor” for breaking with him on certain issues, tore into the president, saying: “Even if you don‘t agree with Rob Reiner politically, there was no reason for his statement to be the statement that he made.”

“I think the president should have responded with compassion…He didn‘t have to make it about politics. And I think it was really below what we expect our president to talk like,” Greene added.

In his Truth Social post on Monday, Trump said Reiner “was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lambasted the president for his choice of words following the killings of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

He later doubled down during remarks to reporters at the White House, saying Reiner “was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned.”

“I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way, shape or form. I thought he was very bad for our country,” Trump said.

Authorities have given no indication that the couple’s political beliefs played any role in their deaths.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Greene also criticized the president on X, joining a bipartisan chorus condemning the tone of his remarks following the violent killings.

“Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak,” the lawmaker wrote.

“This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies. Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy, especially when it ends in murder.”

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said on X that “regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered.”

“I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it,” he added.

The president “knows no shame,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, wrote in response to the president’s post.

Nick Reiner is reported to be held in a jail in Los Angeles County with no bail. District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Tuesday he could face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or the death penalty if convicted.