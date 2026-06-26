Rob Reiner Gets Heartbreaking 3-Word Tribute in ‘The Bear’ Finale

The Bear found a touching way to pay tribute to Rob Reiner, the late director who joined FX’s acclaimed comedy-drama as a guest actor in its fourth season.

Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found murdered in their Los Angeles home in December 2025, a tragedy that rocked the industry. The Spinal Tap creator, who was poised to appear in the fifth and final season of The Bear, did not get to film anything for the show, which began production in early 2026.

The show nonetheless intertwined a storyline for Albert, Reiner’s character, who becomes a mentor to Ebra, played by Edwin Lee Gibson.

Throughout the final season, Ebra is seen speaking to Reiner’s character, Albert, on the phone, though we only hear one side of the conversation. In one call, he says, “Albert, I’m going to speak to Carmy this afternoon. Please advise… ‘Repeat after me. Make it easy for him to say yes. Don’t use too many words. Have no fear. Don’t be scared by his blue eyes. Stop repeating. Stop repeating.’ Oh, yes. Sorry. Yes, of course. Wish me luck.”

Ebraheim, played by Edwin Lee Gibson FX

In the show’s final episode, Ebra is scouting locations for his Original Beef franchise and once again turns to his mentor. He calls him to say the location they found looked “perfect” and asks if there is anything else he could do. Albert’s response isn’t shown, but Ebra replies, “As you wish.”

Fans of Reiner’s work will recognize those words as a famous line from his 1987 classic film, The Princess Bride.

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen in "The Bear." FX

Gibson, 61, highlighted his chemistry with Reiner, telling The Standard, “All those days that Rob and I spent together were a lot of fun. I’m really happy that it looks like, ‘Oh, they must have spent so much time,’ when in actuality we just had such a great chemistry immediately.”

“I got to be his last scene partner, unfortunately... but it was just really, really great moments with someone that you grew up watching in front of the camera, then behind the camera,” continued the actor. He said it was “emotional” to return to season five without the legendary actor.

“It’s emotional when I think about it, because we go back in Season 5, and he’s not there, and we fully expected him to be there,” he added, saying that it “changed a bit the trajectory of the story.”

Reiner died at age 78, and his wife, Michele, at 70. The couple has been mourned by friends, fans, and the industry.