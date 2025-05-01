Robert De Niro Speaks Out on Daughter Coming Out as Transgender

Robert De Niro is proudly standing by daughter, Airyn, after she came out as transgender this week.

Speaking to People magazine Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor expressed his love and support for his daughter and reiterated that her transition shouldn’t be a big deal to people.

“I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is,” De Niro told the magazine in a statement. “I love all my children.”

De Niro welcomed Airyn, and her twin brother Julian, with actress Toukie Smith in 1995.

De Niro and Smith welcomed Airyn in 1995. Gene Shaw/Getty Images

In a Tuesday interview with Them, the 29-year-old came out as transgender and opened up on the journey behind “stepping into this new identity.”

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” Airyn shared. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

The aspiring mental health counselor began hormone therapy last November, and credited the confidence of other Black and trans women in helping her realize it was “not too late” to start her own journey.

“Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I’m like, you know what? Maybe it’s not too late for me,” Airyn recalled. “Maybe I can start.”

“I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me,” she continued. “I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

De Niro has fathered seven children from different relationships. He and Smith dated for eight years before splitting in 1996.