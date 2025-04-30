Robert De Niro‘s daughter, Airyn, has come out as transgender.

In an interview with Them published Tuesday, the 29-year-old opened up about “stepping into this new identity” and reflected on how other Black and trans women inspired her journey.

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” Airyn, who De Niro welcomed with actress Toukie Smith in 1995, shared. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

She went on to disclose that she decided to begin hormone therapy last November and credited the openness and confidence of other trans women as what made her realize that it was “not too late.”

De Niro (R) dated actress Toukie Smith (L) in the '90s. They welcomed Airyn in 1995. Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images

“Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I’m like, you know what? Maybe it’s not too late for me,” Airyn recalled of her journey. “Maybe I can start.”

“I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me,” she continued. “I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

Airyn, who’s studying to become a mental health counselor, also revealed that she hopes her coming out inspires others within the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’d want to hopefully be an inspiration for at least one other person like me who is Black, who is queer, who’s not a size extra small,” Airyn told Them. “I’d want to see more trans women, more Black women who are maybe bigger-bodied or don’t fit the mold of super thin or heroin chic.”

“People of color and queer people definitely need more mental health advocacy and support,” she added of her career aspirations. “So I’m hoping I’m able to do that.”

De Niro has welcomed seven children from different relationships. He and Touki, who dated for almost a decade, welcomed two children: Airyn and her twin brother Julian.