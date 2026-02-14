Rocker Sounds Off on ‘Slow’ Joe Rogan for Changing Tune on Trump

A seven-nation army is going have to hold Jack White back as he takes a swipe at Joe Rogan.

The legendary White Stripes frontman has lashed out at the famed podcast host for appearing to change his tune on President Donald Trump.

“Yeah, no s--t slow Joe,” White wrote in a post to his Instagram account, referencing a news story about Rogan’s critique of the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

Getty Images

“We all knew this back when you were HELPING TRUMP GET ELECTED,” White continued.

“I kind of understand though, you were busy giving out expert medical advice to millions with your advanced degree in ‘uncle in garage lifting weights’ from UFC university.”

Jack White calls out Joe Rogan on Instagram. Instagram / Meta

The Joe Rogan Experience host infamously spread misinformation about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic. He has some 16.4 million subscribers on YouTube and 14.5 million on Spotify.

Rogan, 58, invited Trump onto his show in October of 2024 for a friendly chat, which garnered 50 million views. Rival candidate Kamala Harris did not appear on the show, and Rogan publicly endorsed Trump just days before the 2024 election.

Since the start of Trump’s second term, the comedian and onetime MAGA ally has slowly been distancing himself from the administration or simply ignoring some of its more controversial actions.

Joe Rogan with President-elect Donald Trump during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, 2024. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“This one scares the s--t out of me,” Rogan said on a recent episode when talking about the potentially horrific crimes contained within the only partially released Epstein files.

“This is not good. None of this is good for this administration. It looks terrible. It looks f---ing terrible,” Rogan continued.

“It looks terrible for Trump when he was saying that none of this was real, this is all a hoax. This is not a hoax.”

Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience #2453 with Evan Hafer. YouTube

While numerous musicians have featured on Rogan’s podcast, including White’s rivals The Black Keys and his friends, Queens of the Stone Age, the “Lazaretto” singer has never appeared.

White, 50, has long expressed disdain for Trump and the MAGA movement. In 2016, the White Stripes barred the 79-year-old from using “Seven Nation Army” or any of their songs at his rallies.

“Oh... Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this,” White wrote on social media in 2024 when Trump ignored the ban. He pursued legal action but dropped it following the election.

Jack White performs in Mexico City on Nov. 17, 2024. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

In August of last year, White and the administration traded barbs over Trump’s tacky gold-gone-wild White House makeover. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said White was “masquerading as a real artist” for failing to appreciate the Oval Office’s beauty, while White described Trump as “petty and pathetic and thin-skinned.”

“This man is a danger to not just America but the entire world and that’s not an exaggeration; he’s dismantling democracy and endangering the planet on a daily basis, and we. all. know. it,” White wrote.

"Alexa, define metaphor," White wrote on Instagram during the demolition of the White House for Trump's Ballroom project. Instagram

Rogan, for his part, hedged his recent comments about Trump in an effort to explain why only a tiny fraction of the total files have been released and why the administration continues to drag its feet on disclosure.

“Did you not know? Maybe he didn’t know, if you want to be charitable,” Rogan mused.

“You’re not protecting the victims so what are you doing? How come all of this s--t is not released?” he continued.

Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience #2453 with Evan Hafer. YouTube

Some 3.5 million pages of documents on criminal investigations of the notorious sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were released on Jan. 30.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the release would be the “last significant disclosure” and that the government now considers its obligations fulfilled under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law in November.

Lawmakers, including Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna, have described the release as a “massive failure” owing to its heavy redactions. Members of Congress are allowed to view the unredacted documents; however, critics maintain that around 50 percent of the files remain undisclosed.