Trump’s Top Rock Foe Demands President’s Arrest for Racist Video

Musician Jack White, 50, slammed President Donald Trump for a racist video the president shared Thursday night. White blasted Trump, 79, on Instagram after the president reposted a video depicting former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. The clip quickly sparked backlash from both Republicans and Democrats before being removed 12 hours after it was posted. White wrote that the post “would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately…except for arguably the most important position in the world.” The rocker didn’t stop there. In the same post, White called Trump “a racist,” “a felon,” “a grifter,” and “a full on dementia sufferer.” The “Seven Nation Army” singer went on to call the president an “evil man” and questioned how he rose to power. “Arrest this man. Impeach this man. 25th amendment this man. Indict this man. Jail this man,” White wrote. White continued, calling Trump, “This demolisher of the White House, demolisher of the Constitution, demolisher of the Bill of Rights, this demolisher of America full stop.” The post is the latest chapter in White’s long-running feud with Trump. Last month, the rockstar criticized the president following a press briefing in which Trump touted his administration’s first-year achievements.