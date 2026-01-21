Trump’s Top Rock Foe Mocks President’s Speech Skills

Hall of Fame rocker Jack White roasted President Trump’s “accomplishments” in a brutal social media post on Thursday.

The 50-year-old former White Stripes frontman posted a picture of Trump brandishing a packet labeled “The White House ACCOMPLISHMENTS,” taken during the president’s Tuesday press conference marking the end of his second term’s first year.

For the caption, White wrote a sarcastic list of Trump’s “accomplishments” in caveman-speak.

Opens in new window Jack White posted a photo on Instagram mocking Trump's first year in office with a caption mocking Trump's intelligence and speaking skills. Screenshot/Jack White/Instagram

“Me do accomplishments! Trump smart. Good boy deserve Nobel Peace Prize! Dementia? What is? NO! Trump smart, pass brain test, name giraffe. Me President of Venezuela and Canada. Me want Greenland too for fun,” wrote White.

The caption also reads, “Mom said Trump could have been great baseball player but also big building with bars on windows. Building for very sick people. Trump not sick. Trump smart. MAGA. Very smart people made Trump President. Very smart people keep Trump President. Take nap now. Use fake, I mean real Peace Prizes for pillows. Trump accomplishment. Nighty night.”

The post references Trump’s obsession with losing the Nobel Peace Prize, his repeated boasts of “acing” cognitive function tests, and his repeated threats to Venezuela, Canada, and Greenland.

White has routinely criticized the president on social media during Trump's second term. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRH

White’s Instagram post also follows a Wednesday appearance by Trump at the World Economic Forum, where the president repeatedly referred to the territory of Greenland as “Iceland.”

The former White Stripes frontman also preemptively needled commenters voicing disappointment in his political statements.

“Anyone who comments ‘stick to music’ or words to that effect gets blocked,” he wrote in a comment. “Anyone who likes said comment gets blocked too. i leave a couple up so everyone knows why they were blocked. This is my house, not town square [sic].”

White preemptively told people who criticize his political stances to go comment on Ted Nugent and Kid Rock's posts. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He then suggested that people upset with his politics go listen to some more MAGA-friendly rockers.

“Ted nugent and kid rock i’m sure are looking for more MAGA supporters so i suggest you head over to their houses,” he added.

The post attracted supportive messages from musicians including Butch Walker, Garbage, Margo Price, and Amanda Palmer.

White has spent much of Trump’s second term trolling the president on social media. In December, he ripped Trump as a “vile loser” after the President’s insensitive comments about murdered film director Rob Reiner. In August, he slammed the White House’s “vulgar” new gold decor.

At Trump’s Tuesday press conference, the 79-year-old president bragged about slashing drug prices by “300, 400, 500, and even 600 percent” and blamed his PR team for not getting the word out about his great deeds.

“The fake news doesn’t want to write about it,” Trump said. “That’s why I do this. I don’t like to do this, to be honest with you, but I do it because I gotta get the word out.”