Trump Doubles Down on Nobel Prize Conspiracy After Unhinged Letter

President Donald Trump doubled down on his efforts to acquire Greenland late Monday while defending his angry letter to the Norwegian prime minister.

Trump was asked about the letter, sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre from the president via text on Sunday, which linked his threats to take over Greenland with his Nobel Prize snub.

In the letter, the 79-year-old wrote, “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace.”

Trump was pressed on the issue Miami before boarding Air Force One on Sunday night. “If anybody thinks that Norway does not control the Nobel Prize they are just kidding,” he said. “They have a board, but it is controlled by Norway and I don‘t care what Norway says.”

The Nobel Peace Prize is not awarded by the government. While the Norwegian Nobel Committee is appointed by Norway’s parliament, the prize itself is voted on by the committee’s members.

Trump on Greenland: We have to have it. Denmark, they don't even go there. And because a boat went there 500 years ago and then left, that does not give you a title to property. pic.twitter.com/W8nTgwkcH8 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2026

Trump also claimed that he does not care about the Nobel Prize before noting that “a very fine woman felt that I deserved it and wanted me to have the Nobel Prize and I appreciate that,” referring to Mariá Corina Machado, the laureate who received the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize but gave her medal to Trump during her visit to the White House on Thursday.

The president also reiterated his interest in acquiring Greenland by any means necessary. “I don’t think they’re going to push back too much. We have to have it. They have to have this done. They can’t protect it,” he said.