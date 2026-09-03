Rosie O’Donnell Recruits Epstein Survivors to Target Top Trump Goon

Rosie O’Donnell is keeping the pressure on the Department of Justice.

O’Donnell met with several victims of the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and enlisted them to sing Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman” with her in a new video.

“We have a couple hours,” O’Donnell tells the women in the video as they plan the video, “and I was thinking instead of doing this,” she says, lifting up her fist, “We would each hold hands… and then lift our hands up together.”

The women sing Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman,” which O’Donnell said taught her to “use her voice” at age 10. Instagram

The comedian went after Todd Blanche in the video’s caption, following his declaration in July: “I do not know if there are men out there who abused these women.“

“After the corrupt AG (Trump’s former personal lawyer) implied that he did not believe men accused of sex abuse would be charged as a result of the Epstein files despite mountains of evidence, I called some Epstein survivors and asked them to sing with me,” O’Donnell wrote.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

Blanche implied that no one would be charged in connection with the release of the Epstein files. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Before they sing, O’Donnell also tells the survivors, “I know it’s been very hard for you and with very little support, and I’m sorry that our country is so f---ed up that this is what you have to live through because you are all heroes and you’re going to change how the world deals with child sex abuse.”

Wearing all white, the women stand side by side as they belt out the anthem’s lyrics.

O'Donnell said the video is supposed to "show support" for child sex abuse survivors. Instagram

The former TV host chose the “powerful” song “I Am Woman” because it “taught me at 10 years old to use my voice,” she added. O’Donnell encouraged her followers to “show ur support for abuse survivors,” be “brave enough to speak out,” and suggested they “Repost—duet—make ur own video singing ”I Am Woman.”

Jimmy Kimmel later shared the video on his Instagram Stories.

Her message follows the Trump foe’s week-long stint as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she spent less time than expected mocking the president as “Orange Voldemort” and “Mango Mussolini.” She pointedly joked that his 35-year-old aide Natalie Harp tucks him in at night.

O'Donnell hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live" the week of August 17. Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

The White House issued a bizarre string of insults in response to the Harp dig, telling the Daily Beast, “Rosie O’Donnell is a nasty woman and a total slob whose brain has been completely destroyed by Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

O’Donnell, never one to back down in her years-long feud with Trump, responded by posting Trump’s viral, unseemly 2024 photo taken at his Florida golf resort in 2024. “This is the guy calling me a slob #mirrormirror,” she captioned the post at the time.

O'Donnell hit back when a White House spokesperson called her a "slob" for dinging Trump. Rosie O'Donnell/Instagram

As of September, federal prosecutors have not charged anyone named in the unsealed Epstein documents, despite legal actions and arrests overseas against those accused.

Blanche has defended the Department’s handling of the Epstein case since he took over as acting AG in April. He was sworn in this past month.