Jimmy Fallon took aim at Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal lawyer who has now been sworn in as U.S. attorney general, exposing why the job may not be as “coveted” as one may believe.

“Well, guys, today, President Trump swore in Todd Blanche as his new attorney general,” began Fallon on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

“Yep. Trump’s attorney general. That’s a fun job,” he said to laughter. “It’s like being the taste tester for Taylor Farms lettuce. You know, it’s up there. It’s up there.”

“That’s a fun job,” Fallon said. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

But there’s a bigger issue with the position, Fallon said. Blanche, 52, may be spending his time continuing to push the president’s crusade against enemies of his patriotic renovations.

“Usually, this is a highly coveted position,” said Fallon, “But under Trump, he’ll spend the next two years trying to prosecute imaginary pool vandals.”

Paint peeled from the bottom, and the water turned green in the Trump administration's Reflecting Pool fiasco. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Trump was so furious that he sent the National Guard to protect his terrible renovations. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Trump’s administration has been dedicated to fighting claims that “sick” and “terrible” vandals caused damage to the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, which was renovated with the personal oversight of the president. Trump vowed to have the pool “restored to all its glory,” using millions to do so. In days, however, the monument was plagued with algae, dead animals, and peeling paint.

Multiple people, including former Olympian canoeist David Hearn, were accused of vandalizing the reflecting pool. The charges against Hearn were officially dropped, and Trump, 80, accused his MAGA prosecutor Jeanine Pirro of “choking” in response. The president said she “made a mistake” and “folded like an umbrella.”

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, represented him in his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs on May 14, 2024. CRAIG RUTTLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has insisted that the damage to his pet project was “a pure case of VANDALISM,” writing on Truth Social over the weekend, “I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, on the Reflecting Pool. I don’t know what she was thinking?”

Fallon’s quip against Blanche comes as the former prosecutor was sworn in as attorney general on August 10.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Donald Trump's personal criminal attorney, is sworn in as he appears at his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 15, 2026. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Blanche was asked about Trump’s denouncement–and potential firing–of Pirro, saying, “That’s his call.”

“If President Trump wanted to fire anybody within his administration, he understands he has the power to do that. So, when he makes a decision about whether to fire a U.S. attorney or anybody else, that’s his call,” Blanche said.

Blanche narrowly won the vote to become the country’s chief law enforcement officer.