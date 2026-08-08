Spineless Republicans Approve Trump’s AG Under Cover of Darkness

Republican senators have set aside their reservations about a controversial Trump nominee to fall in line behind the president again—but this time only under the cover of darkness.

Senators voted 50-49 early Saturday morning to confirm Todd Blanche as attorney general, making the president’s former personal attorney the nation’s chief law enforcement officer.

Todd Blanche was previously Trump's personal lawyer. CRAIG RUTTLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana cleared Blanche’s path to confirmation after announcing his support on Friday.

Two Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joined Democrats in opposing the nomination over fears that the agency would become more politicized under Blanche—but their “no” votes were not enough to stop Blanche’s confirmation.

Both Collins and Murkowski said they found Blanche to be “capable” during their conversations with him. However, they could not see past decisions he made in his acting role that they felt called the Justice Department’s independence into question, including his handling of the Epstein files and the creation of a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” slush fund.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski drew President Donald Trump's ire for voting against the confirmation of Todd Blanche. Heather Diehl/Heather Diehl/Getty Images

“The country needs an Attorney General who will check the worst impulses of this administration,” Murkowski said in a statement. “I hope Mr. Blanche is able to achieve that, if confirmed, but I simply do not have confidence that will be the case.”

Similarly, Collins said Blanche “has taken several actions that have further eroded the Department’s independence, and that is the basis for my vote to oppose his confirmation.”

Republican Sen. Susan Collins also opposed Blanche's confirmation. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Cassidy, meanwhile, conceded that Blanche was “not perfect” and exercised “poor judgment,” especially in proposing a nearly two-billion-dollar fund for likely Trump allies who faced prosecution during the Biden years.

Cassidy ultimately voted to confirm Blanche anyway, offering a bizarre rationale on Friday.

“The choice is not between perfection and Mr. Blanche; it is between Mr. Blanche and another acting attorney general who may not run the department effectively under President Trump, and who indeed may not be as good as Mr. Blanche,” Cassidy said.

“This is not a referendum on President Trump,” he added. “It is a decision regarding Mr. Blanche in very specific circumstances. All considered, I will vote for Mr. Blanche.”

President Donald Trump nominated Blanche, 52, in June after he fired Pam Bondi. Before becoming No. 2 at the Justice Department last year, Blanche served as the lead criminal defense attorney for Trump during his Manhattan hush-money trial.

Trump previously hailed Blanche as “a STAR” who “has the potential to go down as one of the Greatest Attorney Generals of All Time.”

Donald Trump shared this Truth Social post on his own account on Saturday. Donald Trump on Truth Social

After Blanche was confirmed on Saturday, the president took a victory lap on Truth Social by needling Murkowski.

Trump reposted a MAGA supporter’s take that read, “Lisa Murkowski will not vote for Todd Blanche... After having no problem voting for Merrick Garland. Claiming Blanche will weaponize the DOJ and is too political. The same Garland that personally signed off on the raid of President Trump’s home. Murkowski is owned.”