Rumored ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Rushes to Defend Violent Star

Since the newest season of The Bachelorette was shelved by ABC on Thursday, following the release of a disturbing video that showed its star violently attacking her ex while her child was present, just one of the contestants who competed for her love has spoken out in her defense.

Doug Mason, 28, who is rumored to have been the winner of the now-shelved season, posted a video in support of Taylor Frankie Paul, 31, on Thursday.

“In light of everything that’s happened, I am just sending out prayers to Taylor because that was her moment, and her moment was blocked,” he said in the video, which was posted on Instagram. He added, “So all we can do right now is just be hopeful, and I’m headed off to run to watch the sunrise. I hope you guys have a great day; let’s stay positive and show nothing but support for people in need.”

According to a report from Reality Steve, Paul picked Mason in the finale, but the pair broke up just one month after getting “engaged” for the show.

“Aw my heart goes out to him ❤️‍🩹 So sweet,” Paul wrote in response in the comments section of another post highlighting Mason’s comments.

Taylor Frankie Paul's "Bachelorette" season would have aired on Sunday. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Paul was formally charged with domestic violence in connection with the 2023 incident in the released video, which shows her throwing several metal stools at her ex, Dakota Mortensen, as well as the moment her five-year-old was struck by one of them. Mortensen has since filed for a restraining order and temporary full custody of their child.

ABC announced shortly after the video’s Thursday publication that Paul’s Bachelorette season would no longer air as planned, starting this coming Sunday, Mar. 22. Mason’s message of support for Paul comes after a source told People on Tuesday that the contestants on the shelved season “felt betrayed” by her behavior after the video first leaked.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" paused filming after the charges were filed against Paul this week. JC Olivera/JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

“They are extremely disappointed,” the source told the site. “They felt betrayed when they found this out because they all went into this to genuinely get to know Taylor.”

While Mason used his social post about the canceled Bachelorette season to support Paul, the others focused on their fellow contestants instead.

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Contestant Brandon Perce, 28, initially posted a defense of Paul, which he then deleted after TMZ released the shocking video of the attack on Thursday, according to The Cut. After that, he simply posted an ellipsis on a white background on his Instagram Stories instead.

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“I can honestly say this was one of the best groups of men I’ve ever been around,” wrote country singer Clayton Johnson (an ex of singer Lana del Rey), 37. “So much integrity, respect, and heart across the board. Even the tough moments never took away from that.”

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Added contestant Johnnie LaRossa, 32, “Love you boys, and any woman would be lucky to have each and every one of them!”