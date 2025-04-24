‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Has Leg Amputated

Celebrity

Filipino-American drag queen Jiggly Caliente’s family said her “recovery will be extensive.”

Jiggly Caliente at 'RuPaul's DragCon' in Los Angeles, 2022.
Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and Pose actress Jiggly Caliente had most of her right leg amputated after a “serious health setback.”

The family of the season 4 Drag Race legend, whose real name is Bianca Castro, shared a private statement on Instagram Thursday revealing the news.

“The family of Bianca Castro, known to many as the beloved drag performer Jiggly Caliente, is heartbroken to share that over the last month Bianca has experienced a serious health setback” the post read. “Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg.”

As a result, Castro will pull out of the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines and will not make any public engagements “for the foreseeable future,” the family said.

Castro’s family said her “recovery will be extensive” but asked fans to show their support on social media.

“At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Bianca and her family as they navigate this difficult journey together,” the statement said. “While Jiggly concentrates on healing, we invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels.”

Other drag queens expressed their support in the comments.

“Jiggly I love you so much. You always keep it so real. A true diva. Heal up sis,” wrote Drag Race season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen.

“I love you so much. Can’t wait to see you again. ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote third-place winner from Drag Race season 2 Jujubee.

Castro turned heads in 2012 on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 4 for her show-stopping looks and one-liners, calling herself “New York’s plus-size Barbie.” She also competed RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6, where she placed 12th.

The Filipino-American drag performer came out as trans in 2016 and became a permanent judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines in 2022. She judged the first three seasons of the show before having to withdraw from the fourth season due to a medical procedure.

She also had a role in the show Pose, which centers on New York City’s ballroom culture in the 1980s, at the height of the AIDS epidemic.

“Bianca’s family and drag house are deeply grateful for the continued outpouring of support, strength, and prayers,” the family said.

