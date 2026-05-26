Oscar Winner, 62, Loses It on Autograph-Seeking Fans

Russell Crowe had very little patience for eager fans seeking his autograph in Paris.

The 62-year-old actor was captured in a viral clip telling fans to remain calm and let him come to them. Fans had descended to Crowe’s hotel in France, where he was attending the French Open.

“Are you listening?” he asked fans sternly outside the hotel. “Stay where you are, don’t f---ing push in on me. I’ll come to you. Give everyone space.”

Russell Crowe admonished fans for crowding him. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“As soon as somebody is a d---, I’m gone. We clear?” he said. The Gladiator star then signed some autographs.

Crowe responded to TMZ’s report about the incident on X, disputing the story. “Clickbait. Everybody got their autograph and selfie, the passage to the hotel was kept free for guests, and I still got to the airport on time. One man, no security. Handled. What’s your problem?”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Crowe’s representatives for comment.

Crowe was spotted at the French Open in Paris with his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, 42. The Oscar-winning actor and Theriot were first romantically linked in 2013.

The “Gladiator” star, seen at the French Open, has been linked to his 42-year-old girlfriend for more than a decade. Pierre Suu/WireImage

Crowe often uses X to clarify rumors and acknowledge the media, even doing so to explain his age-gap relationship with Theriot last year. “I have clarified this on many occasions, but some people prefer the fiction,” he wrote. “It is so ungentlemanly to do this. However, my lovely Britney is 42 years of age. I am 61.”

The Australian star was previously married to singer and actress Danielle Spencer, 56. The couple was together from 2003 until their separation in 2012. Spencer opened up about the divorce last month, telling The Sydney Morning Herald, “There’s been this narrative that Russell’s escalating career and him being away contributed to the break-up of our marriage, but that’s not true for me.”

She also applauded her ex-husband for his loyalty and said he is a “very loving dad” to their two sons, 22 and 19.