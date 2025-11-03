Russell Crowe Says He Will Never Marry Again Amid Romance With Britney Theriot

Coca-Cola is going full steam ahead with AI-generated holiday commercials, despite facing criticism for the quality and ethics of the ads. Since last year, the company has used generative AI to create its classic “Holidays Are Coming” ads showing truckloads of Coca-Cola being transported through festive towns and forests. Last year, viewers complained that the AI-generated characters had shiny, dead-eyed features, while animators blasted the firms that produced the ads for not employing artists to create the spots. This year, the company is relying on an all-animal cast of characters and arguing that “human storytellers” are still at the core of the AI productions. But the AI spots are cheaper and faster to create, requiring just a month of work as opposed to an entire year, according to Coca-Cola’s chief marketing officer. To create one of the ads, just five AI specialists were needed to prompt, turn out, and refine more than 70,000 video clips. A team of about 100 people total worked on the ads across Coca-Cola, its advertising agency WPP, and the AI studios Silverside and Secret Level that made the pots.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Coca-Cola Doubles Down on AI Holiday Ads Despite BacklashNOT THE REAL THINGThe ads feature animals after last year’s humans were blasted for their “uncanny valley” look.
- 2Russell Crowe Says He’ll Never Marry Again Despite Romance NEVER AGAIN!Russell Crowe addresses rumors of his engagement to Britney Theriot “Why would I go through [that]… I’ve been married once.”
Partner updateAD BY QVCStay Warm and Dry Through the Cold in Suede Skechers BootsWINTER IS COMINGDon’t miss these discounts on winter-ready footwear from Skechers.
- 3Three Americans Among Dead After Himalayan AvalancheHIMALAYAN HORRORRescue attempts by helicopter have been called off due to bad weather.
- 4Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account After Bizarre PostsTOXIC SITUATIONThe pop star has ditched her social media profile after weeks of odd posts and the publication of Kevin Federline’s memoir.
Shop with ScoutedWomanizer’s New Toy Promises Next-Level Blended OrgasmsDOUBLE THE PLEASUREThe dual stimulator merges advanced 3D pleasure air technology with deep G-spot vibrations to deliver blended orgasms.
- 5‘The Bill Cosby Show’ Star Dead at 95VETERAN GONEThe iconic character actor had over a hundred roles under his belt.
- 6Plane Forced to Abandon Landing After Helicopter Near MissLUCKY ESCAPEIt comes against the backdrop of an air traffic control staffing crisis.
- 7Younger Americans Reveal Shocking View on Political ViolenceALARM BELLSA new poll paints a bleak picture of an America increasingly braced for political bloodshed.
- 8Workers Hurt in Partial Tower Collapse Close to ColosseumDIO MIO!Part of the Torre dei Conti tower near the Colosseum, in Rome, Italy, has collapsed.
Shop with ScoutedThese THC Picks Will Help You Enjoy an Alcohol-Free AutumnSOBER OCTOBERWhether you’re cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol.
- 9Mom Who Shot Escaped Monkey Claims She Was Protecting KidsPRIME SUSPECTThe monkey had been one of a cartload to escape when the truck they were in overturned on the interstate.
- 10Air Traffic Controller Crisis Reaches Damning RecordWINGING ITThe shutdown-induced shortages hit a new high this Halloween weekend.
Russell Crowe Says He Will Never Marry Again Amid Romance With Britney Theriot
Russell Crowe has dismissed rumors of an engagement to his girlfriend Britney Theriot, stating that he does not intend to marry again. Crowe, 61, married singer and actress Danielle Spencer in 2003 after meeting while co-starring in the 1990 film The Crossing. The pair had two sons and then divorced in 2018. Spencer opened for Crowe’s music show last December. “The marriage ended, but that didn’t mean our friendship ended,” she said to Stellar. The New Zealand-born actor revealed to Australia’s 60 Minutes that he has no plans of getting married, claiming, “Doing it once is cool... but I don’t want to do it again.” Although Crowe has no plans to marry, he and Theriot, 33, have been dating since 2022, after reportedly meeting on the set of Broken City in 2013. The couple made their debut in 2020 on the red carpet at Crowe’s Poker Face premiere in Italy. Crowe shared that the couple does “everything together.” “We’re very happy, man. It’s a very positive life,” he said.
The right winter shoe has to do more than look cute; it needs to keep your feet warm and dry, too. These Skechers picks from QVC have the right mix of style, comfort, and coziness for the winter season ahead.
This pair of water-repellent suede boots is equally comfy and cute. Finished with a buffalo plaid sherpa collar, these boots are a stylish companion for the chilly weather ahead.
Ideal for snowy days, these water-repellant boots have the added benefit of being slip-ons. The heel pillow keeps your feet secure, while the memory foam insoles and plush wool-polyester keep them toasty warm.
Skechers has got you covered indoors too! There is nothing better than slipping into slippers on a chilly morning with a hot cup of coffee in hand. This pair uses the same memory foam as Skechers’ sneakers and boots for unbeatable comfort. Plus, the plush faux fur lining ensures your feet stay snug all day long.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
An avalanche has swept through a camp on a Himalayan mountain killing seven people, including three Americans, according to local reports. The 18,470-foot-high Mount Yalung Ri in Nepal is considered a suitable peak for beginners without prior climbing experience. The Kathmandu Post reports two of the dead in the Rolwaling Valley in Dolakha district were Nepalese guides, along with one Canadian and one Italian. Four other people are missing, with rescue attempts made by helicopter aborted due to bad weather, forcing emergency services to respond on foot. Armed Police Force spokesperson Shailendra Thapa said another attempt with the helicopter will be made at dawn on Tuesday. Police official Gyan Kumar Mahato said, “We have also dispatched ground search-and-rescue teams from the army and police and are awaiting (developments).” The Daily Mail reports 15 people were on their way to the mountain in total when they were caught in the avalanche at around 9 a.m. local time. Snowstorms have been reported in the Himalayas since last week amid worsening weather.
Britney Spears’ Instagram vanished Sunday after weeks of cryptic captions, bruised-arm videos, and a public clash over Kevin Federline’s memoir. Fans had grown alarmed as Spears, 43, posted living-room dance clips with comments switched off and, on Oct. 7, showed bandages and bruises while saying she “fell down the stairs.” She also wrote that “brain damage happened to me,” reflecting on 2018 treatment during her 13-year conservatorship, as reported by People. Federline, 47, is promoting You Thought You Knew, which includes claims about Spears’ parenting and alleged infidelity. Excerpts published by E! Online quote him warning “something bad” could happen. Spears, whose sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, live with Federline in Hawaii, hit back on X, accusing him of “gaslighting” and “profiting” off her pain, according to the outlet. A representative for Spears told People she remains focused on her sons’ wellbeing.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer’s new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you’re flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.
The dual stimulator features the brand’s next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that’s clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). “Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. “The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation.”
Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.
Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.
A veteran actor popular for his work on The Bill Cosby Show has died at age 95. Lee Weaver died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from his family. “Lee wove joy, depth and representation into every role he played and everything he did,” they said. One of Weaver’s most iconic roles was Brian Kincaid, the brother of Bill Cosby’s gym teacher Chet Kincaid, on the hit ‘70s sitcom. Weaver also worked with big names, including George Clooney and Steve Carrell, in the films O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which both came out in the 2000s. Weaver played over a hundred other roles, including appearances in Donnie Darko, Vanishing Point, and Heaven Can Wait. Weaver was born on April 10, 1930 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and served in the U.S. Army for four years before heading to New York. He shares a daughter, Leis La-Te, with his wife Ta-Tanisha. He died Sept. 22.
A Southwest Airlines plane came within feet of a helicopter at the same altitude, forcing it to abandon its landing and go around again. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was launching an investigation following Flight 1333’s near miss on approach to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Wednesday, October 29. The Boeing 737 was within 0.56 lateral miles of the Airbus H145 medical helicopter, according to Flightradar24. Both aircraft were flying at 2,075 feet. Air traffic control recordings obtained by the flight tracking service reveal the controller instructing the helicopter to pass behind the plane. Its pilot replies, “Sir, it’d be better if we go above it and in front of it, if we can?” The incident comes amid a staffing crisis at air traffic control operations fueled by the ongoing government shutdown, which is preventing employees from being paid. The “pilots discontinued their initial approach to the runway due to the presence of another aircraft,” a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said, according to Business Insider. It comes after 67 people were killed in a plane-helicopter crash in Washington, D.C. in January.
More than one in three Americans under 45 now say political violence can be justified, according to a new poll that reveals a stark generational divide over how far is too far in today’s polarized climate. Overall, 24 percent of Americans said there are instances where political violence is warranted—a finding that cuts across party lines but rises sharply among younger voters. Older Americans were far less likely to agree. The survey, by Politico and independent polling company Public First, also found that 55 percent of Americans expect political violence to increase in the coming years, a sign of just how deeply the nation has been shaken by attacks in the last year and a half—from the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to the two attempts on President Donald Trump’s life in 2024. That concern spans gender, education, and political affiliation, though Democrats and older voters expressed the greatest worry. Meanwhile, more than half of respondents said it’s “very” or “somewhat” likely that a political candidate will be assassinated within the next five years—a fear shared by 51 percent of Trump voters and 53 percent of those who backed former Vice President Kamala Harris.
A worker was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and another was trapped beneath rubble after part of a centuries-old tower collapsed during renovation work. The 29-meter Torre dei Conti—an early 13th-Century landmark—buckled twice during the incident, according to videos posted online. Each collapse sent thick clouds of dust bursting from its windows as masonry crashed down. The second came while firefighters were already inside, working from aerial ladders. “We are trying to get him out alive but the situation is complex because of the risk of further collapses,” said national fire department spokesman Luca Cari. Regional President Francesco Rocca said the hospitalized worker’s condition was not life-threatening. Two others sustained minor injuries but refused hospital treatment. The tower remains standing but suffered “significant internal damage,” officials said. It has been vacant since 2006 and was under restoration as part of a four-year project due to finish next year. City authorities said the surrounding area was closed to pedestrians because of the construction work. The tower, built by Pope Innocent III for his family, once stood twice as tall before earthquakes in the 14th and 17th Centuries forced it to be reduced in height.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’re a little over halfway through Sober October, the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these juicy watermelon gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
A Mississippi mother and professional chef says she shot and killed an escaped Rhesus monkey to protect her kids. Jessica Bond Ferguson, 35, opened fire on the primate after hearing that it could have been vicious or carrying diseases. Her 16-year-old son told the mom-of-five that he had seen it running around outside their home. The slain simian had made its break for freedom after the truck it and 21 others were being transported in overturned on Interstate 59 near Heidelberg. She fired twice from 60 feet on Sunday, November 2, saying it was “what any other mother would do to protect her children.” “I shot at it and it just stood there, and I shot again, and he backed up and that’s when he fell,” she told the Associated Press. Jasper County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the escaped animals had been found and taken by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Of the 21, five had already been killed in the ensuing hunt and three remained at large before the shooting. Another 13 stayed at the scene and later reached their destination. Tulane University National Biomedical Research Center in New Orleans, where they’d been housed, later said they were not infectious.
Air traffic control staffing shortages have reached their highest levels since the government shutdown began, according to a new report. Analysis from CNN of Federal Aviation Administration plans revealed there were 98 reported incidents over the Halloween weekend where operations had to be amended to maintain safety with reduced staff. Despite being essential workers required to keep clocking in through the shutdown, which has reached its 33rd day, air traffic controllers are not being paid. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said that some are even taking time off to work second jobs. The incidents, known as “staffing triggers,” necessitate adjustments to operations to ensure air safety is maintained. This can include rerouting, slowing flights, or delaying them. On Friday, 46 facilities were affected, with 34 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday, according to CNN. Newark Liberty International Airport had the most triggers, with nearly 80 percent of controllers in the New York City area out. “Austin, Texas; Newark, New Jersey; Boston, Dallas, Denver, Nashville and Phoenix were all short-staffed at some point over the weekend,” it said. The FAA said on Friday: “Air traffic controllers are under immense stress and fatigue. The shutdown must end so that these controllers receive the pay they’ve earned, and travelers can avoid further disruptions and delays.”