Star of Iconic Oscar-Winning Movie Spills Why the Reboot Was Such a Fail

Russell Crowe thinks the people behind Gladiator II never understood what made the original film a hit.

The Oscar-winning actor took aim at the 2024 sequel during an appearance at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, arguing the follow-up “failed” because it abandoned the moral center that drove Ridley Scott’s 2000 blockbuster.

Crowe made the comments while reflecting on his own battles behind the scenes of the original film, revealing he repeatedly fought off pressure to include a romance between his character, Maximus, and Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen.

Russell Crowe and Connie Nielsen attend the 'Il Gladiatore In Concerto' charity night in 2018. Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

“The studio, the producers [thought] there should be sex between Maximus and the female characters. I kept pushing back,” he said.

“This is the story of a man avenging the death of his wife and his child. There cannot be a moment in that journey where he stops and has sex with somebody. It doesn’t make any sense because that destroys the journey.”

The Academy Award winner said he “stuck to his guns,” adding that Scott ultimately agreed Maximus’ devotion to his murdered family was the emotional core of the movie.

According to Crowe, that core was exactly what the sequel lacked.

“For them, in a second movie to destroy that moral centre…they failed,” he said.

Russell Crowe won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Maximus in 'Gladiator'. Archive Photos/Getty Images

“They failed because they didn’t understand why [the original movie] was successful—it had a moral core.”

Crowe wasn’t always opposed to a sequel. In 2024, he revealed to the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he had hired Nick Cave to develop a follow-up centered on Maximus in limbo after his death, though the project ultimately went nowhere.

The actor argued the first film’s appeal extended far beyond the audience many assumed it was targeting.

“You think that on the surface Gladiator is a movie for men, but if it was a movie for men, it would be about revenge, but it’s not about revenge,” he said.

“It is a movie for women because it is about vengeance.”

The sequel’s box-office haul of roughly $462 million was nearly identical to the original’s $465 million worldwide gross, but it arrived with a production budget more than twice as large and significantly weaker reviews.

Crowe was in Taormina to receive the festival’s International Achievement Award and premiere his new thriller Bear Country.

Russell Crowe poses on stage during the Taormina Film Festival on June 13. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

He also teased his next project, revealing he had just wrapped filming on the upcoming Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill.

“It’s going to be fantastic.”