Sabrina Carpenter Slams ‘Disgusting’ ICE Promo Using Her Music

Sabrina Carpenter is the latest celebrity to be featured in the White House’s bizarre social media posts, and she’s not happy about it.

Replying to a video posted to the White House’s official X account on Monday, which shows various people of color being chased, manhandled, or thrown to the ground and cuffed to the tune of Carpenter’s “Juno,” Carpenter wrote, “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

Notably, as part of her live show, Carpenter would “arrest” various fans or celebrities while performing “Juno” on her “Short n’ Sweet” tour.

Carpenter’s comment marks the first time the singer has explicitly criticized the White House. Still, she’s been vocal and philanthropic in countering the effects of the president’s agenda on communities and causes she cares about.

Shortly after she slammed the White House post, on Instagram, she reposted a list of all of the organizations she’s funded this year, including the Transgender Law Center, the LGBT National Help Center, The Rainbow Road, which “helps LGBTQI+ people escape state-sponsored violence,” according to its website, and more organizations that would make MAGA wince.

Carpenter’s public stance stands in contrast to Taylor Swift, who has yet to speak out against the administration’s usage of her songs in its taunting memes.

Carpenter has been vocal and philanthropic about her stances on causes and issues the Trump administration does not support. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

X users noted the difference in the stars’ responses right away, with one writing in reply to Carpenter on Tuesday, “Thank you for having a backbone. Cause there is another lady who simply allows them to use her music but hates to be called MAGA.”

Swift announced to her massive fanbase ahead of the 2024 election that she would be voting for Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris.