Newly Divorced Nicole Kidman Gets ‘Arrested’ by Sabrina Carpenter

Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman was placed under arrest at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Nashville on Nov. 4.

Kidman’s arrest is part of a long running bit from the pop star, who playfully arrests celebrity guests and audience members for being “too hot” or “too gorgeous” during her Short n’ Sweet tour.

The newly single Big Little Lies actress, 58, was Carpenter’s latest “suspect” at her concert on Tuesday. “We come to this arena for magic, right?” Carpenter, 26, said, referencing Kidman’s notable AMC Theaters ad.

Blue and red lights began to flash as a police siren sounded. Cameras then panned to the Australian actress as she smiled and blushed. “I expected to find love but not my soulmate,” Carpenter joked as the audience erupted into cheers.

Carpenter asked Kidman where she was from in a cheeky back-and-forth. Kidman, who lives in in the Tennessee city, said as much. “...You live in Nashville, which means, if things work out between us, then I guess I’m moving to Nashville,” Carpenter said.

“Baby girl, I don’t know what to do!” Carpenter continued, before handing Kidman pink fuzzy handcuffs.

The Practical Magic actress told her 11 million instagram followers that she had a blast at Carpenters Short n’ Sweet show. In a post sharing the moment she wrote in the caption “Thank you @SabrinaCarpenter for arresting me." The Nashville resident jokingly continued: “Call me when you move to#Nashville😉"

Other notable “arrestees” at Carpenter’s concerts have include Anne Hathaway, Millie Bobby Brown, and Gigi Hadid. The recent Saturday Night Live host even arrested both Jack Antonoff and his wife, Margaret Qualley at her November 2024 concert in Los Angeles.

Kidman’s moment at the concert went viral on TikTok. Fans were excited to see the actress enjoying herself after her recent divorce from country music singer Keith Urban. “Nice to see Nicole out and thriving,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “She’s free!!!”

The estranged couple have reportedly been separated “since the beginning of the summer.”

Their marriage ended earlier this year because of “irreconcilable differences,” according to Kidman. The two have two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Not long after the announcement of the couple’s divorce rumors arose that Urban, 58, was in a new relationship with Maggie Baugh, 25.

While performing his song “The Fighter”, inspired by the early stages of his marriage with Kidman, the country artist pointed at Baugh when singing the lyrics “I was born to love you.” During a more recent performance Urban changed the word “baby” in the song to “Maggie” to address the guitarist.

Amy E. Price/Getty Images