‘SNL’ Swaps Donald Trump for Taylor Swift—and Domingo—in Cold Open

Saturday night’s episode of Saturday Night Live made use of host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter, opening with a musical medley in what is now the show’s fourth Domingo-themed sketch.

As now-married couple Kelsey and Matt, played by Chloe Fineman and Andrew Dismukes, celebrate Matt’s 30th, Kelsey’s friends—played by Carpenter, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla and newcomer Veronika Slowikowska—emerge to serenade the birthday boy.

The quartet started with a song about their friend group’s recent trip to Nashville, sung along to the sound of Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” off her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl. (Carpenter features on another song on the album, the titular “The Life of a Showgirl.”)

Unfortunately for Matt, we learn that Domingo made an appearance in Nashville. Undeterred, the group then transition into a second song set to Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” and focused almost entirely on Domingo, “the man with a goatee and a gold chain”.

Just as Kelsey promises Matt that Domingo is in the past, the man himself makes an appearance and begins performing his own cover of Alex Warren’s “Ordinary,” telling Kelsey, “The night we spent together in Nashville was anything but ordinary.”

Marcello Hernández’s Domingo then begins singing, “I know that you took a vow / But I am so well-endowed / Kelsey we got a noise complaint / We shook the whole hotel / Got a noise complaint / I come in and out of your life / ‘Cause I respect that you are a wife.”

An exasperated Matt ends the sketch by telling Kelsey, “I’m serious, this is strike six,” to which she assures him, “Hey babe, it won’t happen again.”

The sketch marks the fourth appearance of Hernández as Domingo since the character debuted last October when episode host Ariana Grande performed a cover of Carpenter’s “Espresso” about Domingo.

Carpenter herself appeared in the third Domingo sketch earlier this year as part of the show’s 50th Anniversary Special. That sketch centered on Matt and Kelsey’s vow renewal and also featured Martin Short, Molly Shannon, Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny.