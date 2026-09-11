A-Lister Reveals Why She Barely Remembers Winning Her Oscar

Sandra Bullock has said she can remember “nothing” from the night she took home an Academy Award because she was caring for her newborn son.

The A-List actress revealed that the haziness of the event on Thursday’s Live with Kelly and Mark. Bullock, 62, won Best Actress at the 2010 Academy Awards for her role in The Blind Side.

At the time, Bullock secretly had a newborn son, Louis Bardo Bullock. The actress had quietly adopted New Orleans-born Louis and brought him home in January 2010, just two months before the Oscars.

“I had maybe two hours of sleep,” the actress said. “I was hiding a newborn. No one knew I had Lou, and he had acid reflux, so he slept only every two hours. So I don’t remember much of the night.”

Actress Sandra Bullock quietly adopted her son, Louis Bardo Bullock. Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

“I do know that I wanted to get home because I wanted to do the feeding,” she explained, “Because I knew who was there with him was probably struggling.”

“I couldn’t leave the Oscars early,” she continued. “We went to the afterparty, and then we had to wait to get the little name put on there. And I was like, ‘Can we just hurry up the name?’ And then we said ‘Hi,’ and then I took off.”

“And they all thought, ‘Oh, she’s tired. She’s tired.’ And I was tired!” Bullock said. “But I just wanted to get home to a little person that no one knew about.”

Sandra Bullock won the Best Actress Oscar in 2010 for her role opposite Quinton Aaron in “The Blind Side.” Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Images

Sandra Bullock in the highly-acclaimed film, "The Blind Side." Ralph Nelson / Warner Bros. Pictures

Bullock did remember coming home and sitting in her Oscars gown with Lou. “The Oscar was on the floor, and Lou was on my lap,” said the star.

She confessed that the end to her night was “the best” because the experience was “so overwhelming in general.”

Bullock’s Practical Magic co-star, Nicole Kidman, also recalled struggling after taking home the Best Actress accolade in 2003.

In a new episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane, Kidman, 59, said, “I was beyond lonely. I had the pinnacle of my success, and I went home and was so lonely.”

Sandra Bullock has candidly discussed raising her adopted children. YouTube/TODAY

Bullock announced her adoption in April 2010, around the time she revealed she had separated from ex-husband Jesse James following infidelity allegations.

The Gravity actress later adopted her second child, Laila, in 2015. Her children are now 16 and 13.

The actress has been open about adopting her children but has largely kept the two out of the public eye. On Mother’s Day 2026, she shared a rare throwback photograph of herself and her children.

Sandra Bullock shared a rare photograph of her kids. Instagram/@sandrabullock

“My kids are my everything,” she said on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast in early September. She described Louis as “a 78-year-old wise man inside a 16-year-old basketball player’s body.”

“He knows everything. He sees everything. He knows things that I don’t even know. It’s like I literally find myself in situations, and I go, ‘What would Louis do right now?’” she said. “He’s one of the sagest people. Like, I look at him, and I go, ‘There’s proof of reincarnation. He’s been that way since they put him in my arms.”

She described her young daughter as “one of the bravest people” she’s ever met.

“Not because she’s willing to defy me, but because she really has no fear: athletically, in her voice, in her telling somebody what she thinks,” Bullock said on the podcast. “She’s incredible. She scares the s--t out of me. But you know, I’m her mom for a reason, and I’m in it, and that’s why I have no life outside of my house.”