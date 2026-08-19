Oscar Winner Breaks Silence on ‘Love of Her Life’s’ Death

Sandra Bullock is ready to talk about the tragic death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall.

Bullock, 62, appeared on the Smartless podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, where she spoke about Randall’s “traumatic diagnosis” for the first time.

“He asked me not to share,” she said. “I know why he asked me not to.”

Bullock and Randall met in 2015, when the photographer was hired to capture her son’s fifth birthday party. They were together for eight years, during which Randall was diagnosed with ALS—a debilitating disease that deteriorates a person’s ability to speak, eat, and breathe.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall in 2018. Neil Mockford/GC Images

“I think where he was in his journey, both physically and mentally, I started grieving Brian four years before he passed,” Bullock told the hosts, recalling caring for Randall as the disease advanced. “There was something that had shifted.”

Not sharing what she was going through became “isolating,” she said, as she was also raising her two children during the COVID-19 pandemic at the time. The Oscar winner remembered the period as “a trifecta that was pretty dark.”

Bullock won Best Actress in 2010 for her role in "The Blind Side." GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

It wasn’t until after she’d accepted that Randall only had limited time left that she decided to open up to close friends about the load she carried. She confided in fellow actress Jennifer Aniston and Bateman’s wife Amanda Anka about what she was going through.

“My person left a lot earlier than the body left,” she reflected during the conversation, adding, “I don’t think I ever dealt with that until after he passed, because you’re just on this treadmill.”

Bullock and Randall blended families over the course of their eight-year relationship.

Randall died on August 5, 2023, at the age of 57. He left behind one biological daughter, Skylar Randall, 33, and his blended family with Bullock, with whom he raised two adopted children, Louis, 16, and Laila, 14.

Bullock, who won the Best Actress Oscar in 2010 for her role in The Blind Side, said on Red Table Talk that Randall was “the love of my life.” Finding the match felt like “the best thing ever,” she also said at the time.

Bullock adopted her two kids as a single parent before she met Randall in 2015. Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

Randall’s family told Page Six that he “chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” as they asked for privacy to “come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Bullock’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado was the only person the star confided in about Randall’s healthcare challenges early on. She wrote in a post on Instagram, “ALS is a cruel disease, but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home.”